Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events November 11 to 17

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The History of the Library in Bay View

Join local historian and author Ron Winkler for a presentation on the history of the library in Bay View in celebration of the library’s 25th anniversary at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. on Monday, November 12, 6-7:30 p.m. The evening will feature historic images, lively conversation, and fond remembrances. Presented in partnership with the Bay View Historical Society.

Wisconsin Writers Wall of Fame Induction

The induction of John Ridley Jr. and Orson Welles to the Milwaukee Public Library’s Wisconsin Writers Wall of Fame will include a program featuring former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel film and television critic Duane Dudek. Film posters from the library’s Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room archives will also be on display at the program at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 14, 4-6 p.m.

Celebrating the 200th Anniversary of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Join the fun of a Frankenstein Trivia Contest at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, November 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Holiday and Children’s Book Sale .

The Friends of Milwaukee Public Library present their annual holiday sale, featuring a large selection of NEW children’s books, as well as adult fiction and nonfiction titles at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is FREE. Anodyne Coffee and other refreshments available for purchase in the R Café located in the Bookseller Used Bookstore. Friends Members may enter sales 30 minutes before the public with current membership card. Please use the Eighth Street entrance and present your card. All proceeds from this sale benefit the Milwaukee Public Library. There will be a 2-for-1 sale in the Bookseller Used Book Store during the sale.

Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Annual Calendar Reading

Poet contributors to the 2019 Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets Calendar will read their poetry at Central Library ¸814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 17, 2-4 p.m. The poetry reading is free and open to the public. Calendars will be available for sale at the event.

PROGRAMS

Senior Ambassadors

Senior Ambassadors will meet one-on-one with older adults and their caregivers to assist in obtaining information and referrals regarding meals, medical care, transportation, legal issues and more at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 12, 12-1 p.m. The program is a partnership between the Milwaukee County Department on Aging and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 12, 1-3 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

From Difficult Conversations to Eulogies: Death and Dying as Part of Life

This series provides a framework for adults and older teens interested in learning about end-of-life issues and how to initiate discussions about care and remembrance. Getting the Last Words Right: Obituaries & Eulogies with Amy Waldman, MPL librarian will be presented at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, November 12, 5:30-7 p.m.

Green Home Series: Healthy Houseplants

Well cared for houseplants beautify your space and clean your air. UW Extension Master Gardener Karla Gieger provides helpful tips and tricks for keeping your houseplants happy and healthy at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, November 12, 6-7 p.m.

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 13, 12:30-1:30 p.m. A light lunch is provided. A Walk Down Memory Lane: Join the Rich Regent Band for a walk down memory lane with music from time past. Bring your requests and settle in for a great performance.

Classic Film Series

Join Tom Fuchs of Milwaukee Film to celebrate the reopening of the Oriental Theatre and their Craft Cinema programming with a showcase of the classic film Design for Living followed by discussion at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, November 13, 2-4:30 p.m.

Health Insurance Marketplace Assistance

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, November 13, 4-7 p.m. Also Nov. 20, 27.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 15, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, November 16, 1-5 p.m. Also Nov. 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, November 17, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Also Nov. 24.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, November 13, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

PBS POV Film Screening

PBS POV Film screening of Whose Streets? at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, November 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of the St. Louis area and beyond. Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson, Missouri uprising. Official Selection, 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, November 14, 12-1:30 p.m. Drop in and take a break with us!

Crosswords, Coloring & Contemplation

Perk up your afternoon by working on a crossword puzzle, a coloring sheet, or your own creative, contemplative project at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, November 14, 12-1:30 p.m. Beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Games for Grownups

Take a break between work and home and unwind with games at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, November 14, 4-6 p.m. Have some coffee and a snack while you relax with other adults. Featuring: Wii Sports.

Urban Wildlife: Poetry in Your Backyard

Join us for hands on fun, discovery, and exploration learning about wildlife you might find in your own backyard at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, November 14, 6-7 p.m. Get inspired to create poetry about the natural world. Part of Field Work: Poetry and Science in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the library. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, November 15, 12-1 p.m.

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, November 15, 14 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society. Facilitated by Ruth Shank. Also Nov. 29. Library closed Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, November 17, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

Slip Stitch Knitted Scarf

Want to give a warm gift to someone special in your life? Learn how to make an easy scarf at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, November 17, 1-4 p.m. Bring your own materials or knitting needles and yarn will be supplied. Beginners are welcome.

Touch the Earth

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month! Debra Morningstar–professional storyteller and member of the Oneida Nation (Turtle Clan) weaves the old stories of Creation and Native Life while artfully blending native flute into a mesmerizing performance at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, November 17, 3-4:30 p.m. In this educational and entertaining presentation, Debra discusses harmful stereotypes and shares the experience of her Oneida grandmother’s boarding school experience.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of It Can’t Happen Here by Sinclair Lewis at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, November 12, 6-7 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, November 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Art Contest: November 1-30

Does art inspire you? Do you create art that empowers others? Enter your favorite original art piece at the Milwaukee Public Library between November 1-30. Submissions will be displayed in our Teen Art Gallery. For more info about submitting your original artwork, please visit mpl.org/TeenArtContest.

Open Art Time

Want to submit an original art piece to the Teen Art Contest but don’t know where to start or what to use? Join one of our Open Art Time events and use professional art supplies provided by the library to create your artwork. Staff will be present, but artists will be encouraged to direct, explore and create on their own.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, November 15, 4-5:30 p.m. Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, November 13, 4-6 p.m.

Studio M Teen Artists Series

Interested in exploring specific art mediums in a more directed environment? Check out the Teen Artists Series in Studio M at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Each Tuesday in November, we’ll have professional artists on hand to guide you as you explore digital photography, graphic design, ceramics, and more. Come ready to create a project you can be proud of – one you’ll be excited to submit to the Teen Art Contest!

Bad Art Night: Finger Painting

Explore your originality and vision and become a finger paint master at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, November 14, 4-5:30 p.m.

Pizza, Popcorn and Professionals: Careers in Nonprofits Organizations

Get expert career advice and connect with professionals while enjoying pizza and popcorn at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, November 14, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn about what it means to work for a nonprofit and how to have a positive effect on your community.

Bad Art Night

Do you like art but don’t think you’re very good at making it? Who cares?! Come to our Bad Art Night and make the best “bad art” you can at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, November 14, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Picture Book Selfie Day

Take a “selfie” with one of your favorite picture book characters at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 12, 3:30-5 p.m. Cut-out characters such as Pigeon and Clifford the Big Red Dog will be hidden throughout the library. Get a small prize for finding all of the picture book characters. Parents or guardians will take the selfie.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 12, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Nov. 19, 26.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 13, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Nov. 20, 27.

National Picture Book Month Picture Book Collage

Give a new purpose to some well-loved picture books. Mix and match picture book art to create something new.

Complete your new art by adding your own story.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, November 13, 4-5 p.m. East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, November 15, 4-5 p.m.

STEAM Story Time: Story Time From Space

We’ll read a couple of space-themed stories and then watch astronaut Kate Rubins onboard the International Space Station read Rosie Revere, Engineer by Andrea Beaty at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 13, 6-7 p.m. Afterwards, we’ll create our own “Gizmo” craft.

Pigeon Party!

Celebrate 15 years of Mo Willems’ Pigeon! Enjoy silly stories, games, and a craft based on the beloved Character at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, November 13, 6-7 p.m.

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, November 13, 6-7 p.m. Dinosaur Dig. Learn about dinosaurs and paleontologists through stories and play. Pretend to be a paleontologist at a dig site, see how long a real brachiosaurus was, make your own fossil!

Soup Stories

Sing for your soup with Jim Gill’s Soup Opera and Lois Ehlert’s Growing Vegetable Soup at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, November 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. After storytime, create your own imaginary soup and, of course, a SPOON!

An Artful Feast

Let’s get together to set the table and make a bountiful feast . . . for our eyes! We’ll explore color and texture as we share ideas and paint something delicious at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, November 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Nov. 21, 28.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, November 15, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 29.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 29.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, November 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 29.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, November 15, 10:30 11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, November 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 29.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, November 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 29.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, November 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 29.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 15, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 29.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 12, 4-4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, November 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 30.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, November 15, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 29.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club for Children

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 12, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10. Also Nov. 26.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Bay View Branch, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, November 12, 4-5 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, November 17, 10-11:30 a.m.

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, November 12, 4-5:30 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, November 13, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, November 16, 4-5:30 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, November 17, 2-3:30 p.m. Also Nov. 24, Dec. 1.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, November 12, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 26.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, November 19, 4:30-6 p.m.

Storytelling with Milwaukee PBS

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee Public Television! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home. Learn how to enter your original book in this year’s PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, November 12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, November 14, 4-5 p.m.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack Mitchell Street’s Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 15, 3:30-4 p.m. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn how about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Nov. 29.

Homeschool Science

Professor and NASA Ambassador Dr. Betsy Bannier will lead science programs geared toward homeschoolers with hands-on exploration suitable for ages 6+ at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, November 16, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. POLYMERS! Did you know that when you play with slime, you’re playing with a polymer? What in the world are polymers? How are they made and how are they used? Learn about polymers on earth AND in outer space! Be prepared to touch lots of polymers, and make some of your own!

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Appreciation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Sing, listen, and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Sphero Obstacle Course at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 17, 2-3 p.m. Sphero, the Bluetooth controlled robotic ball, is not only a super cool toy, but also a powerful introduction to the basics of programming. Using books and other objects, create a maze for Sphero to navigate.

