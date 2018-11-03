Milwaukee Native Tabitha Clayton Publishes First Urban Fiction Book: “FADED”

By Nyesha Stone

‘What is Milwaukee?’ is the question that’s usually asked to Milwaukeeans when they travel outside of the state of Wisconsin. The world may not know of Milwaukee yet, but with the Renaissance we’re going through our talent is sure to shine through.

Milwaukee has talent and with that talent comes potential. For a city that’s often referred to as dangerous, it has started blooming with colorful flowers (people) that are ready to beautify not just the city, but the world. Tabitha Clayton is one the many talented young people that resides right here in the city.

Clayton released her first published urban fiction book “FADED,” after what seemed to be a long 2 ½ year process.

“I did it! I published it,” she said. “And I saw it coming.” Her excitement shined through when she finally got to say that phrase aloud and mean it. Clayton experienced an “excitement high” for three weeks after her book released.

According to Clayton, FADED faced a few roadblocks when it came to the editor giving her the green light to go. Then, Clayton said she had to find a web designer to put the content into book format and just months before the release she had no cover art. But, with patience and determination, Clayton made it to the joyful day of publication—July 20, 2018

FADED’s main character Amelia Davis is faced with the hard decision of whether to choose between her new NBA lover or her husband who left her unexpectedly. Davis’ experiences a roller coaster of emotions as she tries to navigate her way through this difficult time in her life.

With FADED out the way, Clayton has started working on other books with thoughts of a FADED part two in the future.

Clayton said it’s difficult to predict what her future books will be about. She doesn’t make an outline, she just writes her ideas as they come. FADED was a completely different story once finished from when she first started it, Clayton said.

Aside from being an author, Clayton is a CNA (certified nursing assistant) currently in school, and before that she wanted to be an actress. Clayton saw Disney had an internship opportunity, but she had to attend school to qualify, so she went to school for massage therapy.

She then spent six months in Florida working for Disney in their massage program, Clayton said.

And, and at 23-years-old, with all of those things under her belt, Clayton is sure to succeed in anything she does.

“No matter what you’re doing you can still make your dreams come true,” Clayton said. “It’s where you put your time. You have to work hard for what you want [because] all you have is yourself.”

FADED can be purchased at Amazon.com by searching “Tabitha Clayton Faded” and it also can be purchased at Barnes and Nobles.