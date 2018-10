On Saturday October 20th, 2018 the Wisconsin Badgers (rank # 23) beat Illinois 49 to 20 at Camp Randall Stadium. It was Home coming week for UW-Madison. It started snowing, but it cleared up quickly, and the fans enjoyed the game overall. The Badgers are 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big Ten under head coach Paul Chryst.

Photos by Kim Robinson