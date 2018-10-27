Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events Nov 4 to 10

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

An Afternoon with Richard Drew

Front Row Seat to History: Show and Tell with AP Photographer Richard Drew. Drew, a Pulitzer Prize recipient best known for Falling Man, taken on September 11, 2001, will show selected photos and tell the stories behind them at Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Sunday, November 4, 2-3:30 p.m. One of four photographers present when Robert. F. Kennedy was assassinated, Drew has photographed U.S. presidents, world leaders, sports stars, rock stars, movie stars, and everyone in between.

Meet Rosemary Wells

Children’s author Rosemary Wells will read from her new book Sleep My Bunny and will introduce a new exhibit of original illustrations from her 2016 book Hand in Hand at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., on Thursday, November 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. A book signing follows the event and books will be available for purchase. The event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library and Boswell Book Company.

Elizabeth Plankinton and The Voices of Friends Concerning John Plankinton

Learn about Elizabeth Plankinton and see one of Milwaukee’s most beautiful and precious books, The Voices of Friends Concerning John Plankinton, commissioned by Elizabeth to honor her father. Anita Pietrykowski, Forest Home Cemetery Historical Education, and Central Library’s MPL rare books librarians will share this unique piece of Milwaukee history at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., on Saturday, November 10, 2-4 p.m. in the second floor Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room.

MILWAUKEE STARTUP WEEK: Entrepreneur Series

Bank Financing for Small Business

Are you in need of financing for your small business? A representative from CIBC Bank will share information and resources on how to secure funding to meet your business goals at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, November 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Social Media Advertising for Your Business

Join Katherine Ramirez of Adbidtise to learn how to market your business via social media at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 6, 5-6 p.m.

MILWAUKEE STARTUP WEEK: Entrepreneur Series (Continued)

Local Business Owner Talk: Joanna Brooks of Embody Yoga

What does it take to start a business and make it successful? Join a local business owner as she shares her story of pursuing her passion, growing her business, and making a healthy impact on the community at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 7, 5-5:45 p.m.

WordPress for Small Business Owners

Learn how to create a business website without technical skills or knowledge, and how to add and edit content for a WordPress site at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Friday, November 9, 2-3 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Improve Your Internet Experience: E-Commerce

Online shopping is convenient and has expanded in many ways from groceries to games. There are also many secure payment methods that can be used to purchase goods online. Learn to recognize what makes a website safe for purchasing and what kind of websites to avoid.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 5, 2-3 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, November 5, 2-3 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 6, 2-3 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, November 6, 2-3 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, November 7, 2-3 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, November 10, 2-3 p.m.

Marquette Mobile Legal Clinic

In need of free legal advice? The Marquette University Mobile Legal Clinic will be at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, November 5, 2-4 p.m. offering the opportunity to meet with a volunteer attorney who can give legal advice on family law, landlord/tenant issues, small claims, general civil issues, expungement, or bankruptcy. Consultations are private and are for people who can’t make it to the courthouse or another brick and mortar clinic. For more information visit www.mkemobilelegalclinic.com/

American Library Association International Games Week

So you think you’ve got game? Read, learn, play during International Games Week!

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 5, 3-5 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, November 8, 12-5:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, November 9, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, November 10, 12-2 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, November 10, 12-4 p.m.

From Difficult Conversations to Eulogies: Death and Dying as Part of Life

This series provides a framework for adults and older teens interested in learning about end-of-life issues and how to initiate discussions about care and remembrance at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, November 5, 5:30-7 p.m. Funeral Basics: Logistics, Costs & Options with Kyle Feerick, Feerick Fuenral Home.

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, November 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. A light lunch is provided. How to Write a NonFiction Book. Learn the basic steps for writing a nonfiction book. Topics will include choosing a book subject, understanding your market, and creating an outline that works. Presented by Rochelle Melander, author, speaker, and certified professional coach.

Slip Stitch Knitted Scarf

Want to give a warm gift to someone special in your life? Learn how to make an easy scarf at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, November 6, 4-7:30 p.m. Bring your own materials or knitting needles and yarn will be supplied. Beginners are welcome.

Health Insurance Marketplace Assistance

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, November 6, 4-7 p.m. Also Nov. 13, 20, 27.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 8, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, November 9, 1-5 p.m. Also Nov. 16, 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, November 10, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Also Nov. 17, 24.

NaNoWriMo Write-In

Let us help you hit your National Novel Writing Month word count with a quiet write-in session.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, November 6, 5-7:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, November 10, 2-4:30 p.m.

Locked in the Library

Looking for something different and exciting to do? Get a group of friends together and see if you have what it takes to escape the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, November 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Your teamwork and critical thinking skills will be put to the test as you solve challenging clues and puzzles to open a box and escape the library! Two games will be played at each session. Limit of 15 people per game.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, November 6, 6-7 p.m. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 10, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, November 7, 12-1:30 p.m. Drop in and take a break with us! Also Nov. 14.

Relax…The Votes are In

Join your neighbors after all the activity of election day and enjoy a community get-together featuring soothing music, comforting coffee, tea, and bakery, and relaxing puzzles and coloring at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, November 7, 12-3 p.m. View books that will be discussed at upcoming King Drive Book Club discussions and browse the shelves for some enjoyable fall reading.

Games for Grownups

Take a break between work and home and unwind with games at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, November 7, 4-6 p.m. Have some coffee and a snack while you relax with other adults. Featuring: Jigsaw puzzles.

Small Business Resources 101

Learn how to find the right information to help you start your own business at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, November 8, 12-1 p.m. Central Library business librarians will offer a free monthly program on useful print and electronic resources for small business planning in the second floor Krikelas Room.

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, November 8, 1-4 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society. Facilitated by Ruth Shank. Also Nov. 15, 29. Library closed Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, November 10, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Nov. 17.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, November 10, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Vegetarian Cookbook Club

The American Diabetes Association Vegetarian Cookbook: Satisfying, Bold and Flavorful Recipes from the Garden by Steven Petusevsky. Plant based diets are good for you and your world. Try recipes at home and come prepared to discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, November 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. No actual food will be present at these meetings. Cookbooks are available to check out at the Tippecanoe Branch Library the month prior to discussions.

King Drive Book Club

Join the King Drive Book Club presented by the Martin Luther King Branch Library in partnership with Rise & Grind Café. Check out the book at the library, then join the discussion at Rise & Grind Café at 2737 N. King Drive on Thursday, November 8, 11 a.m.-12 noon. This month: John Woman by Walter Mosley.

FOR TEENS

Teen Art Contest: November 1-30

Does art inspire you? Do you create art that empowers others? Enter your favorite original art piece at the Milwaukee Public Library between November 1-30. Submissions will be displayed in our Teen Art Gallery. For more info about submitting your original artwork, please visit mpl.org/TeenArtContest.

Studio M Teen Artists Series

Interested in exploring specific art mediums in a more directed environment? Check out the Teen Artists Series in Studio M at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. on Tuesday, November 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Each Tuesday in November, we’ll have professional artists on hand to guide you as you explore digital photography, graphic design, ceramics, and more. Come ready to create a project you can be proud of – one you’ll be excited to submit to the Teen Art Contest!

Open Art Time

Want to submit an original art piece to the Teen Art Contest but don’t know where to start or what to use? Join one of our Open Art Time events and use professional art supplies provided by the library to create your artwork. Staff will be present, but artists will be encouraged to direct, explore and create on their own at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, November 8, 3-5 p.m.

Crafternoon: Tie Dye Tiles

Make awesome crafts with some cool objects at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, November 8, 4-5 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 5, 6:30-7: p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Nov. 12, 19, 26.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 6, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Nov. 13, 20, 27.

Ballet Story Time

Staff from the Milwaukee Ballet will share stories and demonstrate ballet positions in this special story time.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 6, 10:30-11 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, November 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Featuring Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (PG) on Wednesday, November 7, 5 p.m.

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, November 7, 5-6 p.m. Grocery Store. Welcome to our grocery store! Make a grocery list, help customers, run the cash register, and go shopping!

Soup Stories

Sing for your soup with Jim Gill’s Soup Opera and Lois Ehlert’s Growing Vegetable Soup at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, November 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. After storytime, create your own imaginary soup and, of course, a SPOON!

National Picture Book Month Picture Book Collage

Give a new purpose to some well-loved picture books. Mix and match picture book art to create something new at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, November 8, 4-5 p.m. Complete your new art by adding your own story.

Family Book Club

Join us at the library for a kid-friendly book club! Bring your mom or dad, your grandma or grandpa, your older brother or sister, or any relative you want to the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, November 10, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Read the book at home with your family. We will meet once a month and discuss a different book each time. Depending on the book, we will also have a lesson about art, math, architecture, diversity, and more! Nov.: James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, November 7, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Nov. 14, 21, 28.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, November 8, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, November 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, November 8, 10:30 11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, November 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, November 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, November 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, November 5, 4-4:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 19, 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, November 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 13, 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, November 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 16, 30.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, November 8, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 15, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club for Children

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, November 5, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10. Also Nov. 12, 26.

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, November 5, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 12.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, November 9, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 16.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, November 10, 2-3:30 p.m. Also Nov. 17, 24, Dec. 1.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, November 5, 4:30-6 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Nov. 19.

Snap Circuits

Learn about electronics and play with snap circuits at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, November 5, 6-7 p.m. Create circuitry to power a fan or a speaker!

Kids Can Cook

Interested in cooking? Find out firsthand what cooking is all about at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, November 6, 4-5 p.m. Discover kid-friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out a bunch of new foods.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, November 7, 3:30-5 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack Mitchell Street’s Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 8, 3:30-4 p.m. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn how about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Nov. 15, 29.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Storytelling with Milwaukee PBS

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee Public Television! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home from the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, November 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn how to enter your original book in this year’s PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Saturdays at Central

The Beautiful World of Butterflies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Butterflies may be beautiful, but that’s not why they’re important! Learn about the residents of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Butterfly Vivarium while we get up close and personal with these fascinating insects.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

DIY Snow Globes at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 10, 2-3:30 p.m. Make your own winter snow globe! Keep it for yourself or give it as a present. Registration required; call 414.286.3011.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP