Packers Beat San Francisco 49ers 33 to 30

On Monday Night Foot Ball October 15, 2018 the Green Bay Packers 2-2-1, beat the San Francisco 49ers 1-4, 33 to 30 in a nail biting game.  Mason Crosby after a bad kicking week came back to show what he is made of bye kicking the winning field goal to give the Packers the win with no time on the clock.  The Packers defense will have to step it up a notch if they want to take the pressure off the Davante Adams – Rodgers combo its a bye week then they meet the undefeated LA. Rams in LA on October 28, 2018.   This week off for the packers gives Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers time to heal.  

The Packers, Brewers, and Bucks put Wisconsin sports on the Map. Go Brewers after a 2 to 1 lead over the Dodgers.

Photos by Kim Robinson

