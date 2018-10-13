Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events October 21 to 27

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

National LGBTQ History Month: Stonewall Stage Talk “We’ve Been Here All Along” with Dick Wagner Civic leader, author and historian Dick Wagner will share stories from his upcoming book, We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History, including widespread efforts to suppress Wisconsin’s homosexual sub-communities through concentrated police and court discrimination, as well as the groundswell that fueled the community organization and civic action of the Stonewall Era. A Q&A reception will follow the presentation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, October 22, 6-7 p.m. in the second floor Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room.

Talking Shop: Hip Hop on Mitchell Street

Learn about the history of hip hop on Mitchell Street from Ald. José Pérez and legendary barber Marco and listen to music by DJ D Supreme at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, October

23, 5-6:30 p.m. Then take a free bus ride to see In the Heights at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater (purchase $20 tickets with discount code CUTERIA at www.milwaukeerep.com.)

CELEBRATE THE 200TH ANNIVERSARY OF FRANKENSTEIN

Frankenreads: Sew Your Own Monster

Make your own Frankenstuffie at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, October 25, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Light it up with e-textile technology and create the monster of your dreams – or nightmares! Sewing supplies and fabric will be provided.

Frankenreads 2018: Neuroscience in Action

Celebrate the 200th anniversary of the international publication of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein with members of UW-Madison’s Neuroscience Training Program at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, October 27, 12-3 p.m. Real human brains will be available to hold, along with other activities related to neuroscience research and diseases. Just like Dr. Frankenstein, you can reanimate a cockroach leg with electricity! A selection of Frankenstein-inspired books and films will be available for browsing. frankenreads.org

200th Anniversary Celebration of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Join a book discussion of the iconic text that started it all – Frankenstein, by Mary Shelley – at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, October 24, 6-7 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Improve Your Internet Experience: Profiles, Programs & Passwords

Can you tell if your internet profile is secure? Learn some best practices for creating secure internet profiles.

Obtain strategies you can use across all programs, from e-mail accounts to social media and more.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 22, 2-3 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, October 24, 2-3 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, October 23, 2-3 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 23, 2-3 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, October 22, 2-3 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, October 27, 2-3 p.m.

From Difficult Conversations to Eulogies: Death and Dying as Part of Life

This series provides a framework for adults and older teens interested in learning about end-of-life issues and how to initiate discussions about care and remembrance. Hear about Difficult Conversations & Important Paperwork from Debbie Zemel, Master of Social Work and local attorney at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, October 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, October 24, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break with us! Also Oct. 31.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch a free movie at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, October 24, 5 p.m. Featuring: Spy Kids (PG)

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, October 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Medicare, Medicaid and You

Discuss coverage options, benefits, and qualifications for free enrollment in Medicaid or Medicare with a UnitedHealthcare representative at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, October 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Attendees will receive a bag of fresh vegetables to encourage healthy eating habits. No appointment needed.

Patent Searching 101

Protect your product! Central Library Business Librarians will explain the seven-step strategy for conducting a patent search at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, October 25, 12-1:30 p.m. The Milwaukee Public Library is a Patent and Trademark Resource Center of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, October 25, 1-4 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society.

Knitting at the Library

A bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters to the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, October 26, 4:30-6 p.m. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, October 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, October 23, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. October: A Wrinkle in Time by Madelein L’Engles. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Lafayette in the Somewhat United States by Sarah Vowell at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, October 25, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Audiovisual Adventures !

Use advanced green screen technology to create a video of you and your friends in outer space, the Amazon jungle, the pyramids of Giza, or any other place you can imagine. Or create a stop motion video that tells a story about an adventure you have taken or would like to take. You can edit and post your video online or print a still from the video to share with friends or family at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, October 23, 4-6 p.m.

Spooky Make-Up Challenge

Want to impress your friends with a scary makeup look this Halloween? Come watch tutorials and practice your skills…we’ll provide some makeup basics, but feel free to bring your own stash at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, October 23, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 22, 6:30-7: p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Oct. 29.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 23, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Oct. 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, October 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, October 24, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Oct. 31.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, October 25, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, October 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, October 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, October 25, 10:30 11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, October 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Due to early voting, playgroup will meet Oct. 30.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, October 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, October 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, October 25, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, October 22, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Oct. 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 23, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Oct. 30.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, October 26, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, October 25, 10:30-11 a.m.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club for Children

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 22, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10.

Icky Edibles

Explore food science by creating totally disgusting-looking yet super tasty treats at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, October 23, 4-5 p.m.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, October 25, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market.

Moon Landing Lab

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing by making moon sand, testing impact craters, and more at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, October 27, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, October 24, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Oct. 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, October 25, 4-5:30 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, October 26, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 2, 9, 16.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, October 22, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Appreciation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Sing, listen, and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Monster Makers at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 27, 2-3 p.m. Have what it takes to create your own mixed-media monster? Put your Dr. Frankenstein skills to the test.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP