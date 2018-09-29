Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events October 7 to 13

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Shining a Light on Disinformation and the Marginalized

The upcoming November 2018 elections are a prime opportunity for the Black community to make their voices heard. What can individuals in local communities do to get out the vote? What role can mainstream media play? Local panelists James Causey, David Haynes, Earl Ingram, Jr., Sharyl McFarland and Shauntey Nelson discuss the importance of voting in the Black community and explore social issues including the rise of disinformation and the role of journalism at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, October 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by a grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council.

200th Anniversary Celebration of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

In celebration of the 200th anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelley’s iconic and groundbreaking novel Frankenstein, attend a screening of the Universal Horror classic film Frankenstein at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, October 10, 6-7:45 p.m.

Freaky Frankentoys

Create terrible toys by mixing parts for a new, disturbing Frankentoy creation at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 9, 3:30-5 p.m.

CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Tissue Paper Flowers

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, make crafts using colorful tissue paper. Learn to make Mexican tissue paper flowers and the decorative craft of Papel Picado at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, October 10, 4-5 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Senior Ambassadors

Senior Ambassadors will meet one-on-one with older adults and their caregivers to assist in obtaining information and referrals regarding meals, medical care, transportation, legal issues and more at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, October 8, 12-1 p.m. The program is a partnership between the Milwaukee County Department on Aging and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Green Home Series: Putting the Garden to Bed

Putting the garden to bed for the winter is just as important as starting it in the spring. Bring your questions to a presentation by UW Extension Master Gardener Ted Haasch at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, October 8, 6-7 p.m.

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Central Library , 814 W.

Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. A light lunch is provided. How to Write a NonFiction Book. Learn the basic steps for writing a nonfiction book. Topics will include choosing a book subject, understanding your market, and creating an outline that works. Presented by Rochelle Melander, author, speaker, and certified professional coach.

Social Security 101

The Social Security Administration will present all the basics of understanding Social Security at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, October 9, 1-2 p.m. Learn when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits, whether you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits, when you should file for Medicare, and more.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, October 9, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Family Cooking Nights @ Mitchell Street

Bring the whole family for hands-on cooking fun at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, October 9, 5-7 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register. Featuring: Sushi Chef. Ever wanted to know how to make your own sushi? Create sushi rolls and explore the art of sushi.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, October 10, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break with us! Also Oct. 17, 24, 31.

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, October 11, 1-4 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society. Also Oct. 18, 25.

Bring Your Own Device

Get help downloading FREE e-books, magazines, music and more! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 13, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Tech Trends: Streaming Services

Streaming services not only give you access to huge libraries of content, but also allow you to take your media everywhere. You may also be able to view exclusive content. Learn about streaming services such as Netflix and iTunes and how to access them, and about other services available through the library.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 8, 2-3 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, October 8, 2-3 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, October 9, 2-3 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 9, 2-3 p.m.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, October 10, 2-3 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, October 13, 2-3 p.m.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, October 13, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Oct. 20, 27.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, October 13, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

King Drive Book Club

Join the King Drive Book Club presented by the Martin Luther King Branch Library in partnership with Rise & Grind Café. Check out the book at the library, then join the discussion at Rise & Grind Café at 2737 N. King Drive, Thursday, October 11, 11 a.m.-noon. This month: Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The Twilight Wife by A.J. Banner at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, October 11, 5-6 p.m.

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, October 8, 6-7 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Buttons, Buttons Everywhere !

Use a button maker to create unique and fun buttons for your backpack, hat, or friends! Make Sharpie Art Buttons, Stick Figure Buttons or Finger Print buttons. Feel free to bring your own creative ideas to make into a button or use some of the provided images.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, October 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, October 11, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Open Art Time

Want to submit an original art piece to the Teen Art Contest but don’t know where to start or what to use? Join one of our Open Art Time events and use professional art supplies provided by the library to create your artwork. Staff will be present, but artists will be encouraged to direct, explore and create on their own at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, October 10, 5-7:30 p.m.

Teen Tea Time

Come to the Teen Lounge and warm up with some tea. Try a tea you’ve never tasted and find your favorite. In celebration of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s British Royal Wedding, we will watch the live feed at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, October 12, 3-5 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Family Book Club

Join us at the library for a kid-friendly book club at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, October 13, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Bring your mom or dad, your grandma or grandpa, your older brother or sister, or any relative you want. Read the book at home with your family. We will meet once a month and discuss a different book each time. Depending on the book, we will also have a lesson about art, math, architecture, diversity, and more! Oct.: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 9, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Oct. 16, 23, 30.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 8, 6:30-7: p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Oct. 15, 22, 29.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., No story time Oct. 11. Story time returns Thursday, October 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, October 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Oct. 17, 24, 31.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. No story time Oct. 11. Story time returns Thursday, October 18, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 25.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., No story time Oct. 11. Story time returns Thursday, October 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 25.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., No story time Oct. 11 or 18. Story time returns Thursday, October 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., No story time Oct. 11. Story time returns Thursday, October 18, 10:30 11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 25.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., No story time Oct. 11. Story time returns Thursday, October 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 25.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., No story time Oct. 11. Story time returns Thursday, October 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 25.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., No story time Oct. 11. Story time returns Thursday, October 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 25.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, October 8, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Oct. 15, 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Oct. 16, 23, 30.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, October 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 19, 26.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., No story time Oct. 11. Story time returns Thursday, October 18, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Oct. 25.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, October 8, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Oct. 22.

Kids Can Cook

Interested in cooking? Find out firsthand what cooking is all about at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, October 9, 4-5 p.m.. Discover kid-friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try out a bunch of new foods.

Homeschool Science

Professor and NASA Ambassador Dr. Betsy Bannier will lead science programs geared toward homeschoolers with hands-on exploration suitable for ages 6+ at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, October 10, 12-1 p.m. BONES! Learn about your skeleton just in time for Halloween! Explore the insides and outsides of bones. Visit with a scientist and peek at a variety of bones, including real animal bones and a model of a life-sized human skeleton. See your bones in a whole new way!

Storytelling with Milwaukee PBS

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee Public Television at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, October 10, 6-7 p.m. Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home. Learn how to enter your original book in this year’s PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, October 11, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Oct. 18, 25.

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, October 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Oct. 15.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, October 9, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 16.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, October 10, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Oct. 17, 24, 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, October 11, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 18, 25.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, October 12, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 19.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, October 9, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, October 9, 4-5 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, October 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Play and Learn: Construction Site at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 13, 10:3011:15 a.m. Pack up the tools and get ready to plan and build with blocks at the construction site.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Maps & Topography: Lake Michigan at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 13, 2-3 p.m. Explore local geography, mapping and biology with Discovery World and the Kohl’s Design It! Mobile Lab.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP