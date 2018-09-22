Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events Sept 30 – Oct 6

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Wisconsin Waterways: A Celebration – September 11-October 7 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Wisconsin Waterways is a juried exhibit sponsored by the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society and the

Coalition of Photographic Arts in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Library. The exhibit celebrates Wisconsin waterways, including lakes, rivers and streams, as well as the plant and animal life, land and waterscapes, and commerce and recreational activities related to them.

SPECIAL EVENTS

John Gurda Presents Milwaukee: A City Built on Water

In Milwaukee: A City Built on Water, celebrated historian John Gurda expands on his popular Milwaukee Public Television documentary. Telling tales of brewers, brickmakers, ecologists, and engineers, Gurda explores the city’s complicated connection with its most precious resource and greatest challenge at Central Library’s Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Monday, October 1, 6-7:30 p.m. Boswell Books will have books available for purchase. The event is co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

Back-to-School Resource Fair

Drop in for fun, hands-on exploration and a few surprises as you learn about one of the most important back-toschool resources – your Milwaukee Public Library! Go to the head of the class when you learn ways to start the school year off on the right foot at the Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, October 1, 6-7 p.m. Families will discover FREE resources the library has to help children get the most out of the year ahead. Meet Browser the Library Lion!

Milwaukee Reads: The Color of Law

Read, learn and connect at your library while discussing author Richard Rothstein’s The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St.,

Tuesday, October 2, 6-7 p.m. The Color of Law is an explosive, alarming history that finally confronts how governments in the 20th century deliberately imposed residential racial segregation on metropolitan areas nationwide. This book club is part of a citywide shared reading organized by Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Milwaukee.

Games with the Milwaukee Police Department

Scrabble or Chutes and Ladders anyone? How about an adventure with Jenga or UNO? Play board and card games with Milwaukee Police Officers at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Saturday, October 6, 1-3 p.m. Special Guest appearance by Browser the Library Lion! Ages 17 and under.

CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Our Roots/Nuestras Raices

Join Dominique Alvarado of Algo Dulce in a culinary exploration of Mexico at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, October 1, 5-6:30 p.m. Learn how to make blue corn tortillas with stuffed squash blossoms and salsa de molcajete, followed by a vegan sweet treat of strawberries and cream. Algo Dulce is a locally owned business that specializes in reclaiming and recreating traditional Mexican sweet treats. Participation is limited; please register by calling 414.286.3011.

PBS POV Film Series

Attend a screening of the PBS POV documentary Al Otro Lado at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, October 6, 2-4 p.m. The film follows Magdiel, an aspiring corrido composer from the drug capital of Mexico, as he faces two difficult choices to better his life: to traffic drugs or to cross the border illegally into the United States. An Official Selection of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Inventores Latinos: Celebrando los logros de los inventores latinos

Televisión en color, máquinas voldadoras, y plátanos fritos, ¡guau! Acompáñenos en un programa para toda la familia mientras exploramos las creaciones de inventores latinos a la biblioteca Tippecanoe , 3912 S. Howell Ave., sábado 6 de octubre, 3-4 p.m. ¡Disfrute de botanas, música, y una actividad basada en las invenciones de latinos!

PROGRAMS

Tech Trends: Intelligent Personal Assistant

“Alexa, find me a class on Intelligent Personal Assistants.” Echo/Dot with Alexa, Google Home with Google, iDevices with Siri, and Microsoft with Cortana are all examples of Intelligent Personal Assistants and their devices. Learn the uses for these devices and their technology.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 1, 2-3 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, October 1, 2-3 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, October 2, 2-3 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 2, 2-3 p.m. M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, October 3, 2-3 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, October 6, 2-3 p.m.

Social Security 101

The Social Security Administration will present all the basics of understanding Social Security at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, October 1, 3-4 p.m. Learn when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits, whether you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits, when you should file for Medicare, and more.

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, October 2, 12:30-1:30 p.m. A light lunch is provided. A Walk Down Memory Lane: Join the Rich Regent Band for a walk down memory lane with music from time past. Bring your requests and settle in for a great performance.

Classic Film Series

Join Tom Fuchs of Milwaukee Film to celebrate the reopening of the Oriental Theatre and their Craft Cinema programming with a showcase of the classic film Trouble in Paradise followed by discussion at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 2, 2-4:30 p.m.

PBS POV Film Screening

View the film screening of Dark Money, a political thriller which examines one of the greatest present threats to

American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, October 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dark Money uncovers the shocking and vital truth of how American elections are bought and sold. Official Selection, 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, October 2, 6-7 p.m.

Crosswords, Coloring & Contemplation

Perk up your afternoon by working on a crossword puzzle, a coloring sheet, or your own creative, contemplative project at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, October 3, 12-1:30 p.m. Beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, October 3, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break with us! Also Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the library. Feature: Adrift (PG-13) at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, October 3, 5 p.m.

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, October 4, 1-4 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society. Also Oct. 11, 18, 25.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, October 4, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, October 6, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Oct. 13, 20, 27.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Vegetarian Cookbook Club

This month BYOC (bring your own cookbook) or recipe to discuss and share at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, October 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Recipes will be collected by the facilitator, put together and shared as a booklet at the December session. Please bring a copy of one recipe of your choosing to contribute to the booklet. Plant based diets are good for you and your world. Try recipes at home and come prepared to discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts. No actual food will be present at these meetings. Cookbooks are available to check out at the Tippecanoe Branch the month prior to discussions.

FOR TEENS

Learn about Financial Aid

Get hands-on assistance filling out your 2019 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) at the

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, October 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Remember to have your Social Security Number and guardian income information ready. Please create a FSA ID at least 24 hours in advance of program by visiting fsaid.ed.gov.

FOR FAMILIES

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 2, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Urban Wildlife: Poetry in Your Backyard

Join us for hands-on fun, discovery, and exploration learning about wildlife you might find in your own backyard! Get inspired to create poetry about the natural world at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, October 2, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Part of Field Work: Poetry and Science in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Museum.

PJ Movie Night: Monsters, Inc .

Bring blankets and pillows to snuggle up at pajama movie night at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 2, 6-7:30 p.m. Watch the silliness and the scares as Sulley and Mike encounter something more frightening than monsters: a human child!

Ballet Story Time

Staff from the Milwaukee Ballet will share stories and demonstrate ballet positions in this special story time at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, October 4, 10:30-11 a.m.

STEAM Story Time: Story Time From Space

In honor of World Space Week, listen to space themed stories, enjoy a snack, and make a craft at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, October 5, 10-10:45 a.m.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, October 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Construction Site. Pack up the tools and get ready to plan and build with blocks at the construction site.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 1, 6:30-7: p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, October 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 18, 25. No story time Oct. 11.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, October 3, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, October 4, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 18, 25. No story time Oct. 11.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, October 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 18, 25. No story time Oct. 11.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, October 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 25. No story time Oct. 11, 18.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, October 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Oct. 18, 25. No story time Oct. 11.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, October 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. No story time Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, October 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 18, 25. No story time Oct. 11.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, October 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Oct. 18, 25. No story time Oct. 11.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, October 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 18, 25. No story time Oct. 11.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, October 1, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 2, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, October 5, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Oct. 12, 19, 26. Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, October 4, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Oct. 18, 25. No story time Oct. 11.

FOR CHILDREN

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, October 1, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Oct. 8, 15.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, October 2, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 9, 16.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, October 4, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 11, 18, 25.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, October 5, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 12, 19.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, October 1, 4:30-6 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Oct. 15.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, October 2, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Also Oct. 9. East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, October 3, 3:30-5 p.m.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, October 4, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Oct. 11, 18, 25.

After School Tech Time

Join in on fun and creative projects after school! Explore STEAM concepts and skills with hands-on activities at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, October 4, 4-5 p.m.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, October 6, 1-2 p.m.

Fire Safety

Learn about fire safety, meet a firefighter, ask questions, and see real firefighting gear at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, October 6, 1-2:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

First Stage Workshop featuring The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join First Stage for an interactive telling of the classic Eric Carle book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar! Explore the caterpillar’s journey to a butterfly through interaction and discussion.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO Family Trivia at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, October 6, 2-3 p.m. Calling all LEGO brick enthusiasts! Put your brick-building skills and LEGO brick knowledge to the test during this family trivia program.

