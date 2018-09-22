MATC Requesting BIDs for Downtown Milwaukee Campus Main Building Interstitial Space

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY
Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-016
DUE: Thursday, October 25, 2018
Downtown Milwaukee Campus Main Building Interstitial Space, Project 2017737
Single Prime Contract including:
Asbestos Abatement
1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).
2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.
3. Bids will be accepted only from contractors who have a grievance procedure on file with MATC. The procedure must comply with district Policy B0801 (see bid documents).
4. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.
MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of
the Americans With Disabilities Act.