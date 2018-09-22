MATC Requesting BIDs for Downtown Milwaukee Campus Main Building Interstitial Space

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-016

DUE: Thursday, October 25, 2018

Downtown Milwaukee Campus Main Building Interstitial Space, Project 2017737

Single Prime Contract including:

Asbestos Abatement

************************************************

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Bids will be accepted only from contractors who have a grievance procedure on file with MATC. The procedure must comply with district Policy B0801 (see bid documents).

4. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of

the Americans With Disabilities Act.