Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events September 23-29

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Wisconsin Waterways: A Celebration – September 11-October 7 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Wisconsin Waterways is a juried exhibit sponsored by the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society and the

Coalition of Photographic Arts in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Library. The exhibit celebrates Wisconsin waterways, including lakes, rivers and streams, as well as the plant and animal life, land and waterscapes, and commerce and recreational activities related to them.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Doors Open Milwaukee @ Central

Central Library does not open on Sundays until October, but the rotunda area will be open for viewing and for tours of the dome ONLY for Doors Open Milwaukee at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Sunday, September 23, 12-5 p.m.

Great American Read Celebration: Camp Hogwarts

Join Milwaukee PBS and Milwaukee Public Library to celebrate the Harry Potter series. You’ll be sorted into houses and then try a few Hogwarts-inspired activities. Make an owl mask, try a potions class, or participate in a Bertie Botts contest. School robes, wands, and owls are not required – but strongly encouraged!

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, September 24, 6-7 p.m. East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, September 27, 4-5 p.m.

Meet the Author: Anna Lardinois

Anna Lardinois, host of the radio show Haunted Heartland and owner of Gothic Milwaukee, haunted historical walking tours, brings you a new collection of ghostly Milwaukee tales at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, September 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Her new book, Milwaukee Ghosts and Legends chronicles the restless spirits that still linger in Brew City and its suburbs. Join the author for spine-tingling tales of the spook-tacular side of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Reads: The Color of Law

Read, learn and connect at your library while discussing author Richard Rothstein’s The Color of Law: A

Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson

Ave., Tuesday, September 25, 6-7 p.m. The Color of Law is an explosive, alarming history that finally confronts how governments in the 20th century deliberately imposed residential racial segregation on metropolitan areas nationwide. This book club is part of a citywide shared reading organized by Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Milwaukee.

Center Street Reads: The Color of Law

Chapters 7-12. In partnership with Rid Racism Milwaukee, Center Street Branch invites you to a discussion of The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, September 25, 6-7:30 p.m. The Color of Law is an explosive, alarming history that finally confronts how governments in the 20th century deliberately imposed residential racial segregation on metropolitan areas nationwide. Explore the themes in depth and discuss with fellow Milwaukeeans during this two part program series. This book club is part of a citywide shared reading organized by Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Milwaukee.

Youth Town Hall

Incarceration, violence, sex trafficking, low performance schools, homelessness and immigration are only a handful of the issues that young Milwaukeeans face. Make your concerns heard and share your ideas in a youthmoderated gathering, joined by local advocates and community members at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, September 26, 4:30-7 p.m. Ages 12-24 are invited to gather to discuss the issues. Registration requested; call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org . Food will be provided by Beans & Barley, Fryerz, Pizza Shuttle, and Walgreens.

Back-to-School Resource Fair

Drop in for fun, hands-on exploration and a few surprises as you learn about one of the most important back-toschool resources – your Milwaukee Public Library! Go to the head of the class when you learn ways to start the school year off on the right foot at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, September 29, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Families will discover FREE resources the library has to help children get the most out of the year ahead.

CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Inventores Latinos: Celebrating the Achievements of Latino Inventors

Color TV, flying machines, and banana chips, oh my! Join us for a family friendly program as we explore the creations of Latino inventors at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, September 29, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy snacks, music, and an activity based on the inventions of Latinos!

PROGRAMS

Tech Trends: Coding

Coding language builds the structure of modern technology. It can be as simple as assembling instructions to move a robot, to as complex as learning a whole new language. Learn about the benefits of coding and the different ways it has evolved in pop culture.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, September 24, 2-3 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, September 25, 2-3 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, September 25, 2-3 p.m. M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, September 26, 2-3 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, September 29, 2-3 p.m.

Money Smart for Small Business

This financial business series provides a practical introduction to aspects of starting and managing a business at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St. The workshops were developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and are taught by Jaxin Financial Services.

Monday, September 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Topics will include: Credit Reporting and Risk Management. Wednesday, September 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Topics will include: Insurance and Record Keeping.

Investment Basics

Tools. Find out about the library tools available for learning about investing in securities. The class will also take a look at other free resources focused on investing at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, September 24, 6-7 p.m.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, September 26, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break with us!

Wednesday Wool

Bring your yarn and needles or crochet hook for Wednesday Wool at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, September 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Share your latest project or start something new. Tea and coffee will be provided while supplies last.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, September 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Intellectual property Basics and USPTO Resources

Inventors, entrepreneurs and small business owners are invited to a program on intellectual property with the Elijah J. McCoy Midwest Regional United States Patent and Trademark Office at the Central Library , 814 W.

Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, September 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn basic information on how to protect your ideas. Free; space is limited. Register online at https://sept2018milwaukeeptrc.eventbrite.com .

Knitting at the Library

A bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, September 28, 4:30-6 p.m. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Essential Oils for Your Health

Essential oils instructor Janell Wise will present an introductory class on the health benefits of using essential oils at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Make your own beaded diffuser bracelet upon which essential oils can be applied. Limit one bracelet per person. Registration required; call 286-3011 or register online at mpl.org.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, September 25, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. September: Salt Houses by Hala Alyan. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Destiny Disrupted: A History of the World through Islamic Eyes by Tamim Ansary at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, September 27, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Creative Locker Magnets

Decorate your locker with magnet creations! Supplies provided at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, September 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Comic Book Glass Bead Magnets

Get crafty by using speech bubbles, sound effects, and superhero faces in old comic books to create decorative magnets at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, September 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Ballet Story Time

Staff from the Milwaukee Ballet will share stories and demonstrate ballet positions in this special story time at:

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, September 24, 4-4:30 p.m. Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, September 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, September 24, 6:30-7: p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

NEW! Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 25, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver.

Family Giant Game Night

Join in on family game night with giant versions of classic games at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, September 28, 4-5 p.m. Play Scrabble, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and Jenga on a larger scale that is not only fun for all, but helps build strategic, spelling, and problem-solving skills.

Family Book Club

Join us at the library for a kid-friendly book club! Bring your mom or dad, your grandma or grandpa, your older brother or sister, or any relative you want. Read the book at home with your family, and then come to the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, September 29, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. to discuss. Depending on the book, we will also have a lesson about art, math, architecture, diversity, and more! Sept: Henry and the Clubhouse by Beverly Cleary.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, September 25, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, September 27, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, September 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, September 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, September 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, September 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, September 24, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Oct. 1, 8, 15.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, September 25, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 2, 9, 16.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, September 28, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Oct. 5, 12, 19. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 29, 2-3 p.m.

Comic Book STEAM

Help your little one explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, art, and math – with a comic book twist at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, September 26, 5-6 p.m.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, September 27, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. (Continued)

Pokémon Gym Challenge

Calling Pokémon trainers of all ages! Come visit the Bay View Gym (Library ), 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, September 29, 2:30-3:30 p.m. to challenge the local Gym Leader. Battle to win a Bay View Badge! Bring your 3DS, favorite team of Pokémon, and wear your best Pokémon trainer gear. Have fun coloring in a Pokémon, take a look at Pokémon books, and make new Pokéfriends!

Saturdays at Central

Fox and Branch at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Kick up your heels to the fiddlin’ good music of Fox and Branch.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 29, 2-3 p.m. Build your own pirate ship. Test it out to see if it will sink or float.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, September 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, September 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, September 24, 4-4:30 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 25, 10:30-11 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, September 28, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, September 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP