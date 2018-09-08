Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events September 16-22

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

East Branch Closed Thursday, September 20 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Wisconsin Waterways: A Celebration – September 11-October 7 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Wisconsin Waterways is a juried exhibit sponsored by the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society and the Coalition of Photographic Arts in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Library. The exhibit celebrates Wisconsin waterways, including lakes, rivers and streams, as well as the plant and animal life, land and waterscapes, and commerce and recreational activities related to them.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Doors Open Milwaukee @ Central

Take one or all of Central Library’s mini-tours including the rotunda dome, green roof, 4th floor attic and 3rd tier basement. Self-guided tours are available throughout the building for public and non-public reas including the Old Board Room, Rare Books Room, Chinese Room and Children’s Room at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

and

Central Library does not open on Sundays until October, but the rotunda area will be open for viewing and for tours of the dome ONLY for Doors Open Milwaukee at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Sunday, September 23, 12-5 p.m.

Doors Open Milwaukee @ Mitchell Street

See the results of the historical restoration and redevelopment of the Mitchell Street Branch. Take a look at the sorting machine, and visit the Northwestern Mutual Foundation Studio M maker space and the Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, September 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Doors Open Milwaukee @ Martin Luther King

Martin Luther King Branch opened in 1971 as the Locust Library. In 1973 it was re-dedicated in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. The library contains a sizable collection of permanent art including a unique accordion book by Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr. which contains Dr. King’s most noted quotations and adinkra symbols associated with the Ashanti people. Learn more about the unique art at Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, September 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gathering Art, Stories and Place

Gathering Art, Stories and Place empowers historic Mitchell Street neighbors to create, share, and celebrate diversity through storytelling and multi-media art, specifically engaging youth in the process at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, September 22, 12-2 p.m. during Doors Open Milwaukee. This program will include a presentation by 2018 Artist-in-Residence Erick Ledesma, Ex Fabula Ultra Shorts, and Artists Working in Education Truck Studio.

CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Saturdays at Central

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage – Make Your Own Tortilla at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Experience the foods, flavors, and sounds of Mexico with Mexican cook Margarita Sandoval Skare. See how tortillas are made and participate in each step! Participants will get to try the homemade tortillas filled with cheese. Registration is required; call 414.286.3011.

PROGRAMS

Money Smart for Small Business

This financial business series provides a practical introduction to aspects of starting and managing a business.

The workshops were developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the U.S.

Small Business Administration (SBA) and are taught by Jaxin Financial Services. Topics at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St. on Monday, September 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m. will include: Financial Management and Tax Planning and Reporting. On Wednesday, September 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. topics will include: Banking Services Available for Small Businesses (presented with Town Bank) and Planning for a Healthy Business.

Investment Basics

Terms. Get started planning for your future, learn investment terms, get a few tips from the experts, and learn about resources available to help you grow your financial knowledge at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, September 17, 6-7 p.m.

How To: Little Free Library

Interested in starting your own Little Free Library? Hear success stories from Little Free Library owners around the city at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, September 17, 6-7 p.m. Get your questions answered and hear different strategies for starting one, from making your own to repurposing, or buying for home or a business. Get advice on how to curate your own collection and other tips from Little Free Library stewards.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

This Discovery Lunch is a one-hour program that lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Continue on your journey to discovery via your Milwaukee Public Library. A light lunch is provided. Healthy Brain. Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can be scary, but there are things you can do to keep your brain healthy. Find out how staying active, being social, training your brain, and eating a healthy diet can help.

Memory Cafés

Memory Café offers people with dementia and their care partners the opportunity to enjoy regular, enjoyable social interaction with others in similar circumstances in a safe, welcoming environment along with refreshments at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 1:30-3 p.m. First time attendees must register with the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin at 1.800.272.3900. Featuring: Fall Crafts.

Fall Into a Great Book

Want to know which books to cozy up with this fall? Sip a warm beverage while enjoying a presentation of our most anticipated reads at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, September 18, 6-7 p.m.

MKE Reads: The Color of Law Read, learn and connect at your library while discussing author Richard Rothstein’s The Color of Law: A

Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, September 18, 6-7 p.m. The Color of Law is an explosive, alarming history that finally confronts how governments in the 20th century deliberately imposed residential racial segregation on metropolitan areas nationwide.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, September 19, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break with us! Also Sept. 26.

Meet the Author: Ben Tyjeski

Sculptor and architectural historian Ben Tyjeski will talk about the history of architectural terra cotta in Milwaukee County at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, September 19, 6-7:30 p.m. From battling dragons to tropical birds spreading their feathers, you will quickly see how clayworkers shaped the urban environment with their artistic vision and high-grade craftsmanship. You will also learn about the handmade process of turning clay into vitrified masonry.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, September 20, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Faithful Place by Tana French at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, September 18, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, September 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Buttons, Buttons Everywhere!

Use a button maker to create unique and fun buttons for your backpack, hat, or friends! Make Sharpie Art Buttons, Stick Figure Buttons or Finger Print buttons at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 4-5 p.m. Feel free to bring your own creative ideas to make into a button or use some of the provided images.

FOR FAMILIES

NEW! Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Sept. 25.

Cinderella Story Time

Join us for a special story time presented by a princess from the Broadway production of Cinderella at the Miller High Life Theatre this fall! Learn about all the different versions of this classic tale and make a craft to take home at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, September 19, 6-7 p.m. Grab your apron and get ready to work at the pretend pizza parlor. Practice making yummy pizzas, taking orders, and delivering your delicious creations to eager customers.

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, September 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Down on the Farm. Let’s all work the farm together, because “many hands make light work.” Pretend to plant, care for, and harvest produce, then sell your wares to your customers!

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday,

September 17, 6:30-7: p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Sept. 24.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, September 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Sept. 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, September 20, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 27.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, September 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, September 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, September 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, September 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, September 17, 4:30-6 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 5-6 p.m.

Slime Science

Measure, mix, and experiment! Bring out your inner mad scientist and concoct your very own slime using common household ingredients.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, September 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 4-5 p.m. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Ahoy Mateys!

Celebrate “Talk Like a Pirate Day” by building your own pirate ship. Test it out to see if it will sink or float.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, September 19, 4-5 p.m. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 22, 2-3 p.m.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Milwaukee St. On Wednesday, September 19, at 5 p.m. see Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG).

Healthy Snacking

All school-aged children are invited to make and eat simple snacks and learn about the importance of healthy Snacking at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, September 20, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, September 20, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Sept. 27.

Purrs and Read

Read out loud to a friendly feline! Read with cute cats from Second Hand Purrs and learn about cat care at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, September 22, 1-2:30 p.m. A great way to build confidence for beginning, struggling or reluctant readers.

Saturdays at Central

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage – Make Your Own Tortilla at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Experience the foods, flavors, and sounds of Mexico with Mexican cook Margarita Sandoval Skare. See how tortillas are made and participate in each step! Participants will get to try the homemade tortillas filled with cheese. Registration is required; call 414.286.3011.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Ahoy Mateys! Celebrate “Talk Like a Pirate Day” at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 22, 2-3 p.m. Build your own pirate ship. Test it out to see if it will sink or float.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, September 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, September 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 27.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, September 17, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Sept. 24.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 18, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 25.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, September 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 28.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, September 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 27.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP