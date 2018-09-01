Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events September 9 to 15

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

East Branch Closed Thursday, September 20 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Wisconsin Waterways: A Celebration – September 11-October 7 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Wisconsin Waterways is a juried exhibit sponsored by the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society and the

Coalition of Photographic Arts in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Library. The exhibit celebrates Wisconsin waterways, including lakes, rivers and streams, as well as the plant and animal life, land and waterscapes, and commerce and recreational activities related to them. A reception announcing the winning photographers will be held Tuesday, September 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. outside the second floor Frank P. Zeidler Humanities Room at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

SPECIAL EVENT

25-cent Used Book Sale

Shop the Friends of Milwaukee Public Library’s used book sale, featuring a large selection of gently used books including adult fiction and nonfiction titles for only 25 cents each at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the first floor Community Room. Children’s books 2 for 25 cents. Join or renew your Friends membership on the day of the sale to be entered to win a library gift basket! All proceeds from this sale benefit the Milwaukee Public Library. Friends members may enter sales 30 minutes before the public with a current membership card. Please use the Eighth Street entrance and present your card.

CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration

Enjoy the Latin rhythms of drummer extraordinaire Julio Pabon from De La Buena and director of Samba da Vida at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, September 15, 2-3 p.m. Participate in a hands-on drumming workshop with drums provided, or bring your own! Make an art project inspired by Zapotec rugs.

Hispanic Heritage Month PBS POV Film Series

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., will screen the PBS POV documentary Don’t Tell Anyone (No Le Digas A Nadie) on Saturday, September 15, 2-4 p.m. The film follows undocumented activist Angy Rivera’s remarkable journey from poverty in rural Colombia to the front page of The New York Times.

PROGRAMS

Senior Ambassadors

Senior Ambassadors will meet one-on-one with older adults and their caregivers to assist in obtaining information and referrals regarding meals, medical care, transportation, legal issues and more at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, September 10, 12-1 p.m. The program is a partnership between the Milwaukee County Department on Aging and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, September 10, 1-3 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

Marquette Mobile Legal Clinic

In need of free legal advice? The Marquette University Mobile Legal Clinic will be at the Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, September 10, 2-4 p.m. offering the opportunity to meet with a volunteer attorney who can give legal advice on family law, landlord/tenant issues, small claims, general civil issues, expungement, or bankruptcy. Consultations are private and are for people who can’t make it to the courthouse or another brick and mortar clinic. For more information visit www.mkemobilelegalclinic.com/

Money Smart for Small Business

This financial business series provides a practical introduction to aspects of starting and managing a business.

The workshops were developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and are taught by Jaxin Financial Services. Topics at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St. on Monday, September 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. will include: Organization Types and Time Management.

Green Home Series: Composting

Composting is great for your garden, is easy to do, and helps reduce waste. Learn about the benefits of composting, get helpful tips to get you started, and learn how to troubleshoot with a UW-Extension Master Gardener at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, September 10, 6-7 p.m.

Discovery Lunch

This Discovery Lunch is a one-hour program that lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Continue on your journey to discovery via your Milwaukee Public Library. A light lunch is provided. Learn to Live Well to 100. Want to live to 100 or beyond? Learn things centenarians have in common and tips for increasing your chances of living your best life into the triple-digits.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, September 11, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, September 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

MKE Reads: The Color of Law

Read, learn and connect at your library while discussing author Richard Rothstein’s The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N.

Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, September 11, 6-7 p.m. The Color of Law is an explosive, alarming history that finally confronts how governments in the 20th century deliberately imposed residential racial segregation on metropolitan areas nationwide.

Center Street Reads: The Color of Law . Chapters 1-6.

In partnership with Rid Racism Milwaukee, Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., invites you to a discussion of The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein on Tuesday, September 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Explore the themes in depth and discuss with fellow Milwaukeeans during this two part program series.

Both of these book clubs are part of a citywide shared reading organized by Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Milwaukee.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, September 12, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break with us! Also Sept. 19, 26.

Social Security 101

The Social Security Administration will present all the basics of understanding Social Security at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, September 12, 3-4 p.m. Learn when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits, whether you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits, when you should file for Medicare, and more.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, September 15, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Sept. 22.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, September 15, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, September 10, 6-7 p.m. (Continued)

King Drive Book Club

Join the King Drive Book Club presented by the Martin Luther King Branch in partnership with Rise & Grind Café. Check out the book at the library, then join the discussion at Rise & Grind Café at 2737 N. King Drive, Thursday, September 13, 11 a.m.-12 noon. This month: Tears We Cannot Stop – A Sermon to White America by

Michael Eric Dyson.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August by Claire North at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, September 13, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Candy From Around the World

Taste test candy from all over the world and vote on the one you think is the best at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, September 12, 4-5:30 p.m.

Celebrate “Talk Like a Pirate Day”

Shiver me timbers! “Talk Like a Pirate Day” is on September 19. Aaaaaaaarrrrrrre you ready to show your STEM smarts in the Gold Coin Catapult Challenge, find the loot on a treasure hunt, and protect your booty from other pirates? Join the fun on the high seas at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, September 12, 3-4 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Family Cooking Nights @ Mitchell Street

Bring the whole family for hands-on cooking fun at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, September 10, 5-7 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register. Featuring: Pizza Night. Practice your pizza skills and make your favorite pie.

NEW! Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 11, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Sept. 18, 25.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday,

September 10, 6:30-7: p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Sept. 17, 24.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, September 12, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Sept. 19, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, September 13, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 20, 27.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, September 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 20, 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, September 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, September 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 20, 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, September 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 20, 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, September 10, 4-5 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, September 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, September 10, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Sept. 24.

Wii U Gaming

Relax after school with the Wii U and board games at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, September 11, 3:30-5 p.m.

Kids Can Cook

Interested in cooking? Find out firsthand what cooking is all about at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, September 11, 4-5 p.m. Discover kid-friendly recipes, learn about nutrition and try new foods.

Celebrate School

Get ready to go back to school by personalizing your own notebook and making a unique pencil case at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, September 11, 4-5 p.m.

Slime Science

Measure, mix, and experiment! Bring out your inner mad scientist and concoct your very own slime using common household ingredients at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, September 11, 5-5:45 p.m.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, September 13, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Sept. 20, 27.

Saturdays at Central

Tween Tweet! A Birdy Story Time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 15, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Read bird stories, participate in activities, and make your very own simple bird feeder.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Wisconsin Rocks! at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 15, 2-3 p.m. Join the Milwaukee Public Museum to discover how Wisconsin’s landscape has evolved through time and what geology can tell us about our state’s past. Examine real fossils and use them to determine how Wisconsin’s geography has changed over millions of years.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, September 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 20, 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, September 13, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 20, 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 20, 27.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, September 10, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Sept. 17, 24.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 11, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 18, 25.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, September 14, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 21, 28.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, September 13, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 20, 27.

