Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events September 2 to 9

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

East Branch Closed Thursday, September 20 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance Science, Magic and Medicine Exhibit – Aug. 1-Sept. 5 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The magic in J. K. Rowling’s series of Harry Potter novels is partially based on Renaissance traditions that played an important role in the development of Western science, including alchemy, astrology, and natural philosophy. Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance, Science, Magic, and Medicine explores the intersection of these worlds, featuring highlights from the collections of the History of Medicine Division at the National Library of Medicine. This exhibition is brought to you by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health Curated by Elizabeth J. Bland.

SPECIAL EVENT

Hell’s Half Acre: The True Story of the Lost Battalion of WWI

Hear the story of the Lost Battalion of World War I as told by Robert J. Laplander, author of Finding the Lost Battalion and preeminent authority on the most famous event of America’s part in the war. For more than 20 years, Robert Laplander has chased the stories and history of the battalion and delivers a highly entertaining program for everyone from the arm chair general to the professional historian. Join in the commemoration of the centennial of the entry of the United States into World War I by attending this program at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, September 5, 6-7 p.m. and viewing the World War I: Beyond the Trenches exhibit on display at the Zablocki Branch from September 4-September 28.

PROGRAMS

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, September 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Continue on your journey to discovery via your Milwaukee Public Library. A light lunch is provided. Habits of Healthy People. Happiness is a choice and a way of living that anyone can learn. Discover how you can find more joy in every part of your life. You’ll also learn tips for staying positive during life’s challenges.

Social Security 101

The Social Security Administration will present all the basics of understanding Social Security at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, September 4, 2-3 p.m. Learn when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits, whether you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits, when you should file for Medicare, and more.

MKE Reads: The Color of Law Read, learn and connect at your library while discussing author Richard Rothstein’s The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, September 4, 6-7 p.m. The Color of Law is an explosive, alarming history that finally confronts how governments in the 20th century deliberately imposed residential racial segregation on metropolitan areas nationwide. This book club is part of a citywide shared reading organized by Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Milwaukee.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, September 4, 6-7 p.m. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Crosswords, Coloring & Contemplation

Perk up your afternoon by working on a crossword puzzle, a coloring sheet, or your own creative, contemplative project at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, September 5, 12-1:30 p.m. Beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, September 5, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break with us! Also Sept. 12, 19, 26.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. On Wednesday, September 5, 5 p.m. featuring: También la lluvia (Even the Rain).

Money Smart for Small Business

This financial business series provides a practical introduction to aspects of starting and managing a business.

The workshops were developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and are taught by Jaxin Financial Services. Topics at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St. on Wednesday, September 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. will include: Is Owning a Business a Good Fit for You? and Managing Cash Flow.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, September 6, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, September 8, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Sept. 15, 22.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Vegetarian Cookbook Club

Please choose one of these two books to discuss: Vegetarian Heartland: Recipes for Life’s Adventures by Shelly Westerhausen or The French Market Cookbook: Vegetarian Recipes From My Parisian Kitchen by Clotilde Dusoulier. Plant based diets are good for you and your world. Try recipes at home and come prepared to discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, September 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. No actual food will be present at these meetings. Cookbooks are available to check out at the Tippecanoe Branch Library the month prior to discussions.

FOR FAMILIES

NEW! Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 4, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also Sept. 11, 18, 25.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, September 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Sept. 12, 19, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, September 6, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, September 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, September 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, September 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, September 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, September 4, 4:30-6 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, September 5, 3:30-5 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, September 6, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

After School Tech Time

Join in on fun and creative projects after school at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, September 6, 4-5 p.m. Explore STEAM concepts and skills with hands-on activities.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, September 6, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Obstacle Course for Little Ones at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 8, 10:3011:15 a.m. Challenge your little one to use their creative skills to complete a fun obstacle course designed for them!

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Poetry STEAM at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, September 8, 2-3 p.m. Explore the wonder of nature with your senses, then turn science into art to create poetry inspired by the world.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, September 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, September 6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, September 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, September 4, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 11, 18, 25.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, September 7, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Sept. 14, 21, 28.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, September 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Sept. 13, 20, 27.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP