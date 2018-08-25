MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC Nursing Classroom/Lab and Hurvis Transportation Center

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following projects:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-012

DUE: Thursday, September 13, 2018

Downtown Milwaukee Campus (DMC) Nursing Classroom/Lab, H130-H136, Project 2019984

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-013

DUE: Tuesday, September 11, 2018

DMC T-Building – Hurvis Transportation Center, Project 2019952

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements

of the Americans With Disabilities Act.