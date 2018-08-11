Vote for Change in Wisconsin’s 12th Assembly District, Vote for Dr. LaKeshia Myers

Compiled By Milwaukee Courier Staff

This summer’s primary election has produced several high-profile contests. While there are several primaries on both the Democratic and Republican sides of interest, one contest in particular stands out. The community is being asked to make a decision and for some it will be uncomfortable. Dr. LaKeshia Myers is running to represent the 12th Assembly district. Problem is, there is a well-known incumbent already holding the seat.

Myers, a School Support Coach with Milwaukee Public Schools, was formerly the Director of Education at Oakhill Correctional Institution. She also served as an Instructional Lead Teacher in Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland. Prior to beginning her career in education, Dr. Myers served as a legislative staffer in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Wisconsin State Senate.

A life-long, card carrying member of the Democratic Party, Lakeshia was National Membership Chair for the College Democrats of America. She also served as President of the Alcorn State University Democrats. But her political roots can be traced back to both her time at Rufus King High School and as an elementary student, helping her mom canvass for Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign.

When asked why she is running for state assembly, Dr. LaKeshia Myers’ passion is clear, “I was born and raised in the twelfth district. Our community was once bustling with business and industry and to see the sharp decline in goods and services in major parts of the district is frustrating. The northside of the district, Northridge Mall, Target, JoAnn Fabrics, an array of restaurants, furniture stores, big box stores, are simply gone. We now travel to other communities to meet our basic needs, shop or to simply enjoy a movie. These losses translate into fewer employment opportunities, an eroding tax base, and increased crime. We deserve a representative that will be responsive to our needs, large and small. We know that quality of life concerns are as important as big policy issues and we need someone with the energy and ability to focus on both.”

When asked why she feels it’s time for a change in representation, she said, “My opponent, who was first elected to the Assembly in 1960, has of late, been pretty singularly focused on select issues, such as redistricting. While an important issue, there are so many issues that must be addressed simultaneously. The overall lack of economic investment, harmful cuts to education, uninsured residents, surge in opioid use, and strained community-police relations is unacceptable. Legislators at every level of government, in the 12th Assembly district, should be working together to assist area residents, no matter how big or small their needs. I am prepared to do that on day one.”

If elected, Dr. Myers says she will work to restore and revitalize business and services in the district, increase access to employment and affordable and quality healthcare, increase educational resources for Milwaukee Public Schools, and improve graduation rates. Finally, Myers indicates that she will put the district needs at the forefront of policy decisions and fight to bring fair state resources to area residents.