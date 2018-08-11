It’s Time to Put Politics to Work

By Kurt Kober

Well, we are almost to the Democratic Primary. In fact, it’s only days away. There has been a lot of noise in this primary, but here’s what it boils down to: August 14th is a chance to make your voice heard, and it’s a chance to elect leaders who are ready to listen.

For almost a decade we’ve seen what happens when our state is governed by political games. Scott Walker and his administration seem to be more concerned about advancing their own national recognition than taking care of the people he is supposed to represent. While he is courting large foreign corporations, we’re left to feel the effects of all the failed policies he’s left in his wake. From crumbling roads, drained public schools, and non-functioning public transportation, Wisconsinites are out of patience for political games. It’s time for a change.

My name is Kurt Kober, and I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because it’s time to turn from politics as usual and look towards political leadership of action and results.

I’m not a politician, and I believe that’s a good thing. During this campaign, I haven’t spent my time wining and dining politicos and Capitol insiders, I’ve been doing something different; listening. I’ve traveled across our state listening to people in every community. People who are hurting, who need solutions to the problems facing them everyday. I’ve met with a family in Columbus who pay $1,000 a month for their phone data plan because they don’t get wifi in their home and their kids need to do homework. I’ve walked with students protesting gun violence in Madison, and I’ve talked with parents that spend as much time on the bus getting to their job as they do at work. These stories are echoed everywhere I go. People feel let down, the status quo just isn’t cutting it anymore. It’s time for a fresh perspective.

I’ve spent my life making plans and turning them into reality. From raising over $40 million dollars for UW Green Bay’s campus as a student, helping thousands of children get access to the arts, to starting a small business with my wife, making plans and seeing them through is what I’ve always done. I’m ready to do that as your next lieutenant governor. From my conversations with teachers, students, and parents, I’ve created a plan to bring fair funding back to our public schools, and implement statewide free early childhood education. After working with families like mine, who had to struggle with health crises, I’ve formulated plans to bring accessible, affordable, healthcare to small businesses, their employees and anyone who needs it through Medicaid expansions, BadgerCare, and other tax benefits. Small business owners, union members, and financial experts have helped me come up with real economic plans that benefit the Wisconsinites who work here, invest here, and live here.

We all know the status quo isn’t working, and with Democratic Primary only days away, we have the opportunity to shift from political games to electing those that will get real results. I’m asking for your support on August 14th, so we can get to work.