Oscar-Winning Actress Octavia Spencer is Set to Play Madam CJ Walker

By Nyesha Stone

Oh, what time is to be alive, and to be Black. The Black community is finally getting the attention it deserves. People from our community are doing everything society told us we couldn’t, including telling our own history.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that Academy Award winner, Golden Globe awardee and world-known actress, Octavia Spencer, will star as Madam CJ Walker in a new Netflix limited-series revolved around Walker’s life. The show will be titled Madame C.J. Walker.

Walker is known for her specialized hair products which catered to Black women’s hair in the early 20th century. She is noted for being the first American women in history to become a self-made millionaire. Not much word has been released on the series, but it will depict her journey from rags to riches in eight episodes.

Spencer is a beloved actress known for her roles in “The Help” and “Hidden Figures”, so the series is expected to be a hit. Most recently she co-starred in “The Shape of Water” as Zelda Fuller, for which she received several nominations.

The series will be produced in part by Spencer and LeBron James, written by Nicole Asher and directed by Kasi Lemmons. It will be based off the book written by Walker’s great-great granddaughter, A’Lelia Bundle, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker. According to Variety, Bundle will also serve as a consultant on the series.

Walker created a product specifically for Black women when very few were available. She was a revolutionary and inspired many individuals well into the present day. She gave back to her community by giving funds to N.A.A.C.P. and churches, she also organized protests, and so much more.

There is no release date set, but this is big news for the Black community. So, we’ll be waiting.