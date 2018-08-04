Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events August 12 to 18

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Bay View Branch Closed Thursday, August 23 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance Science, Magic and Medicine Exhibit – Aug. 1-Sept. 5 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The magic in J. K. Rowling’s series of Harry Potter novels is partially based on Renaissance traditions that played an important role in the development of Western science, including alchemy, astrology, and natural philosophy. Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance, Science, Magic, and Medicine explores the intersection of these worlds, featuring highlights from the collections of the History of Medicine Division at the National Library of Medicine. This exhibition is brought to you by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health Curated by Elizabeth J. Bland.

SPECIAL EVENTS

MKE Reads: The Color of Law

Read, learn and connect at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St. on Wednesday, August 15, 6-7 p.m. while discussing author Richard Rothstein’s The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America. The Color of Law is an explosive, alarming history that finally confronts how governments in the 20th century deliberately imposed residential racial segregation on metropolitan areas nationwide. This book club is part of a citywide shared reading organized by Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Milwaukee.

Meet the Author: Danielle Lincoln Hanna

Meet the author of the Lake Geneva set Mailboat suspense series at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, August 18, 3-4 p.m. Book one introduces Bailey Johnson, who just landed the coolest summer job ever: mail jumper on the historic Lake Geneva Mailboat. For Bailey, falling into the lake is pretty much a hazard of the job; finding a dead body underwater is pretty much not. One mistimed jump restarts a manhunt, unsolved since before she was born, and reopens old wounds that were only half healed. Author Danielle

Lincoln Hanna shares tales from book one and two of the Mailboat series. Books will be available for purchase.

PROGRAMS

Senior Ambassadors

Senior Ambassadors will meet one-on-one with older adults and their caregivers to assist in obtaining information and referrals regarding meals, medical care, transportation, legal issues and more at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, August 13, 12-1 p.m. The program is a partnership between the Milwaukee County Department on Aging and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Discovery Lunch: Writing to Transform Your Life (and Expand Your Creativity)

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Journaling improves memory and sleep, boosts immune cell activity, and supports you in achieving your goals. Certified professional coach Rochelle Melander will help you access memories, improve wellness, and explore your creativity through journaling.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords to the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, August 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wonderfully Wild Wednesdays

Get wonderfully WILD outside with family programs featuring activities for all ages, an introduction to your MPL Express Branch, and card clearing and creation. Staff will be on hand for card registration and to update your account at MPL Express @ Silver Spring , 5550 N. 64th St., Wednesday, August 15, 5-7 p.m. Get your family ready to check out books and movies at MPL Express! Featuring: Amazing Animals. Meet Miss Kim and her amazing animals! Interact with small mammals and reptiles.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, August 16, 121 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, August 18, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Fantastic Summer Fruits with Pete’s Fruit Market

Stay cool this summer with Pete’s Fruit Market! Learn delicious and healthy recipes featuring fantastic fresh fruit at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, August 18, 2-3 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. Generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, August 13, 6-7 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of A Dark Matter by Peter Straub at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, August 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Family Cooking Nights @ Mitchell Street

Bring the whole family for hands-on cooking fun at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, August 14, 5-7 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. Please call 414.286.3011 to register. Featuring: Tortilla Time. Corn or flour? Both! Learn how to make your own delicious tortillas.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, August 15, 6-7 p.m. Down on the Farm. Pretend to plant, care for, and harvest pretend produce, then sell your wares to customers.

Family Book Club

Join us for a kid-friendly book club at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, August 18, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Read the book at home with your family, then meet at the library to discuss. Book club activities may include lessons about art, math, architecture, diversity and more depending on the book. This month: Who Was Harry Houdini? by Tui T. Sutherland.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, August 13, 6:30-7 p.m. Also Aug. 20, 27.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 15, 9:30-1:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Aug. 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, August 16, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 23, 30.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 23, 30.

Playgroup With Stories (CONTINUED)

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 23, 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, August 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 23, 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 23, 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 16, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Aug. 23, 30.

Saturdays at Central

Screech Owl at Midnight Howl at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 18, 10:30 11:30 a.m. Join the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center for a story time and meet a live screech owl.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Space Exploration at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 18, 2-3 p.m. Explore the science of space! Participate in hands-on activities designed to teach you about the universe.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 23, 30.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Closed August 23 for staff training, Aug. 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 23, 30.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, August 13, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Aug. 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 14, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 21, 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, August 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 24, 31.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, August 16, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 23, 30.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

