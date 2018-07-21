Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 29 to August 4

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Bay View Branch Closed Thursday, August 23 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance Science, Magic and Medicine Exhibit – Aug. 1-Sept. 5 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The magic in J. K. Rowling’s series of Harry Potter novels is partially based on Renaissance traditions that played an important role in the development of Western science, including alchemy, astrology, and natural philosophy. Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance, Science, Magic, and Medicine explores the intersection of these worlds, featuring highlights from the collections of the History of Medicine Division at the National Library of Medicine. This exhibition is brought to you by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health Curated by Elizabeth J. Bland.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Meet the Author: Ann Terrell

Meet the Ann Terrell, author of Graceful Leadership in Early Childhood Education at Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St. on Sunday, July 29, 2-3 p.m. What is your leadership journey? What’s lit your path along the way? What challenges have you had to hurdle? Former National Association for the Education of Young Children board member and award-winning early childhood leader Ann McClain Terrell shares lessons she’s learned during her 35+ years in the field. Cosponsored by Boswell Book Company. Books will be available for purchase.

Meet Negro Baseball League Player Dennis Biddle

Meet Dennis Biddle, the youngest living player of the Negro Baseball League, at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, July 31, 5-7 p.m. Learn about the history of the league, view memorabilia, and get an autograph signed by Dennis Biddle.

Lydia Ely and A Book of Autographs

Lydia D. Ely (1833-1914) is a woman from Milwaukee’s past whose life and contributions to Milwaukee history are not to be forgotten. Anita Pietrykowski, Forest Home Cemetery Historical Educator, and Maria Burke, Rare Books Librarian, will share the wonderful story of Lydia D. Ely and a piece of truly remarkable

Milwaukee history – A Book of Autographs – at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 4, 2-4 p.m. in the second floor Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. View and hear about one of Milwaukee’s largest and rarest books that Lydia authored and created between 1896-1898; a compilation of rare autographs of authors, composers, artists, scientists, statesmen and others from the 1800s.

PROGRAMS

Secret Garden Literary Society

Enjoy an hour of reading outdoors in our beautiful Secret Garden at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, July 30, 6-7 p.m. Bring the book you are currently reading or check out a new one and enjoy the summer weather with fireflies and fellow readers as we open the door to this very special library space. Join the Book by Book Summer Reading Club if you haven’t yet, and listen to a brief talk about the green infrastructure of the Tippecanoe Branch to kick things off.

Money Smart for Small Business

This financial business series at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., provides a practical introduction to aspects of starting and managing a business. The workshops were developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and taught by a representative from the Superior Care Training Center. Attendance at the full series is not required, but is recommended.

Monday, July 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Credit Reporting and Risk Management Tuesday, July 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Insurance and Tax Planning and Reporting

Crosswords, Coloring & Contemplation

Perk up your afternoon by working on a crossword puzzle, a coloring sheet, or your own creative, contemplative project at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, August 1, 12-1:30 p.m. Beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Intro to Running

Whether you want to run a mile or a 5K, this series is for you! Get off your couch, put on some running shoes and come over to the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, August 1, 6-7:30 p.m. Each week, you’ll learn about a different topic related to running and then head over to Rufus King High School for a running session. You’ll be instructed by an experienced runner who has been running and racing for more than 20 years. Please bring a water bottle and wear clothing appropriate for running outside. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver. Also Aug. 8.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 2, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

French Conversation Club for Adults

Learn or refresh basic French conversation and grammar through speaking, reading and games led by Madame Diane at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, August 3, 4-5 p.m. The focus will be on meal time conversation skills. The last session will be a small party to celebrate the start of Milwaukee’s Bastille Days festival! For ages 18+. Also Aug. 10.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, August 4, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Aug. 18.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, August 4, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Vegetarian Cookbook Book Club

Plant-based diets are good for you! Try recipes at home, then discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, August 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring: The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen. Cookbooks are available to check out one month prior to discussion. No food will be prepared at meetings.

FOR TEENS

Drop-in Teen STEAM

Drop-in at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, July 30, 2-3 p.m. for a special STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) project created by teens for teens!

Smash Journaling

Sketch it, quote it, picture it, note it! A smash journal is all about self-expression – and anything goes. Try your hand at various forms of smash journaling with provided supplies, or bring your own materials and we’ll help make them into a fabulous book at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, July 31, 3-4 p.m.

Board Games @ the Library

Throwback to the days of board games! Have fun and hang out without the tech at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 31, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Try new games or revisit some classics.

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or get ideas from other teens who are hanging out in the space. All makerspace equipment is available for use during Open Maker Time.

Monday, July 30, 1-7:30 p.m. Also Aug. 6

Tuesday, July 31, 1-7:30 p.m. Also Aug. 7

Wednesday, August 1, 1-7:30 p.m. Also Aug. 8.

Thursday, August 2, 1-3 p.m. Also Aug. 9

Friday, August 3, 1-5:30 p.m. Also Aug. 10

Saturday, August 4, 1-4:30 p.m. Also Aug. 11

Get Involved with the Library

Get even more connected to the library through Internships, the Teen Advisory Board, and Teen Volunteer Club! Find out more about how to get involved and which program might be best for you at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, August 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Mind, Body & Soul Urban Line Dancers

So you think you can dance? Sure you can! Mind, Body & Soul Dancers provide step-by-step instructions to urban line dances like the Wobble, the Cha cha slide and the Cupid shuffle. Bring the family get fit and have fun at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, August 1, 2-3 p.m.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, August 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bakery Shop: put on your apron and roll up your sleeves! Take turns being the baker, the server and the customer at our pretend bakery.

Secret Garden Sensory Play Story Time

Explore sensory play outdoors in the Secret Garden at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, August 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Session includes stories, songs and exploratory play with bubbles, water, sand or dirt. Things could get messy – so dress accordingly! Registration is required, call 286-3011 or register online at mpl.org. (Program will be held indoors in case of inclement weather.)

Fun With Bubbles

Read fun bubble books, make your own bubbles, and enjoy a bubble-inspired snack at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, August 4, 3-4 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 30, 6:30-7 p.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 1, 9:30-1:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, August 2, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, August 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Wonder: The Book and the Movie

Watch the movie Wonder and join a discussion of the book by R.J. Palacio at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, August 1, 2-4:30 p.m. Snacks will be served.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, August 2, 2-3 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers to become Super Readers at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 4, 1-2 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Drive-in Movie at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 4, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Decorate your own cardboard car and then sit back and relax by enjoying a few short movies based on beloved picture books.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

LEGO Mini-Golf at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 4, 2-3 p.m. Create a minigolf course with LEGO bricks and test your skills on everyone’s creation.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30. Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 9, 16, Closed August 23 for staff training, 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 30, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 31, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, August 3, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, August 2, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP