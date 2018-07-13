Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 22-28

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Hunger Next Door – June 26-July 26 – Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Hunger Next Door is a traveling exhibit designed by Hunger Task Force to illustrate the reality of hunger in our community. Five local families were given digital cameras to tell their story through powerful and humbling photos. These families generously shared their private lives with the hope of changing how we view, understand and work to solve hunger.

PROGRAMS

Rain Barrel Workshop

Learn how to install and care for a rain barrel at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, July 23, 6-7 p.m. Learn about water conservation and the many benefits of using rain barrels. Participants will receive their own rain barrel (one per household). Registration required; call 286-3011 to register.

Money Smart for Small Business

This financial business series at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., provides a practical introduction to aspects of starting and managing a business. The workshops were developed jointly by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and taught by a representative from the Superior Care Training Center. Attendance at the full series is not required, but is recommended.

Monday, July 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Financial Management and Record Keeping

Tuesday, July 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Banking Services Available for Small Businesses and Planning for a Healthy Business

Monday, July 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Credit Reporting and Risk Management Tuesday, July 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Insurance and Tax Planning and Reporting

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 24, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. July: Lab Girl by Hope Jahren. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Wednesday Wool

Bring your yarn and needles or crochet hook for Wednesday Wool at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Share your latest project or start something new. Tea and coffee will be provided while supplies last. (Continued)

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, July 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Intro to Running

Whether you want to run a mile or a 5K, this series is for you! Get off your couch, put on some running shoes and come over to the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, July 25, 6-7:30 p.m. Each week, you’ll learn about a different topic related to running and then head over to Rufus King High School for a running session. You’ll be instructed by an experienced runner who has been running and racing for more than 20 years. Please bring a water bottle and wear clothing appropriate for running outside. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver. Also Aug. 1, 8.

Patent Searching 101

Protect your product! Central Library Business Librarians will explain the seven-step strategy for conducting a patent search at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 26, 12-1:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. The Milwaukee Public Library is a Patent and Trademark Resource Center of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

French Conversation Club for Adults

Learn or refresh basic French conversation and grammar through speaking, reading and games led by Madame Diane at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, July 27, 4-5 p.m. The focus will be on meal time conversation skills. The last session will be a small party to celebrate the start of Milwaukee’s Bastille Days festival! For ages 18+.

Knitting at the Library

A bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels will be held at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, July 27, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Mitchell Street Branch: Gathering Art, Stories and Place

Bring your family together to build community art at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, July 28, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with the Artists Working in Education Truck Studio. Create art as a family or as an individual and take your art home if you’d like!

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch a free movie at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, July 28, 2:30 p.m. Featuring The Perfect Game (PG).

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, July 26, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Drop-in Teen STEAM

Drop-in at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, July 23, 2-3 p.m. for a special STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) project created by teens for teens! Also July 30.

Read and Discuss: Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

There are three rules in the neighborhood: Don’t cry; Don’t snitch; Get revenge. Will takes his dead brother Shawn’s gun and gets in the elevator on the 7th floor. As the elevator stops on each floor, someone connected to Shawn gets on. And each has something to share with Will. Join us as we read and discuss Will’s experience. M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, July 23, 2:30-3:15 p.m. Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 26, 2-3 p.m.

Pop Culture Trivia

Do you know all there is to know about movies, celebrities, music, and more? Play our trivia game and win cool prizes. Bring friends to the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, July 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Escape From Hogwarts

Do you have what it takes to escape detention at Hogwarts? You will have 30 minutes (no time turners allowed) and you’ll have to use your wits–and magical know-how–to get out in time at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, July 24, 5-7 p.m. It may not be as simple as “Follow the spiders,” but help will always be given at Hogwarts to those who ask for it.

Sphero Obstacle Course Challenge

Sphero, the Bluetooth controlled robotic ball, is not only a super cool toy, but also a powerful introduction to the basics of programming. Using books and other objects, teens create a maze for Sphero to navigate at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, July 25, 5:30-7 p.m. Add interesting obstacles, narrow passages and even multiple pathways. Use your imagination to create your own unique maze.

Game Jam

Professional game developers will coach you through the process of making your own video game. Whether or not you have any experience with coding or game design, you will find the tools and resources you need to get started. Lunch and snacks will be served. Registraton is encouraged and can be done online at mpl.org/GameJam or by calling 286-3011. Hosted in partnership with 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, Northwestern Mutual, and Miltown Game Developers.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street, Friday, July 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Game Jam Celebration & Showcase

Invite your family and friends to play your game and celebrate your achievement at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, July 28, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Door prizes for participants and Showcase attendees.

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or get ideas from other teens who are hanging out in the space. All makerspace equipment is available for use during Open Maker Time.

Monday, July 23, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 30.

Tuesday, July 24, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 31.

Wednesday, July 25, 1-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, 1-3 p.m.

Beats & Rhymes Workshop

Interested but not sure where to begin? Experts from True Skool will be at the library to help you every step of the way. Plus, all the recording equipment, mixing technology, and software you’ll need to create your entry will be available for use. You can complete a small project within a two-hour workshop session or continue attending as many workshops as you’d like to further advance your skills and final project.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, July 25, 3-5 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, July 26, 2:30-4:30 p.m. M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, July 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, July 24, 4-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Science of The Three Little Pigs

Listen to Huff & Puff by Claudia Rueda and build a house strong enough to withstand the Big Bad Wolf’s efforts to blow it down at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Summer Sing-a-long Series

Come in costume if desired and enjoy an interactive movie experience with snacks and songs. Featuring: The Little Mermaid at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, July 28, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 23, 6:30-7 p.m. Also July 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 25, 9:30-1:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, July 26, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Playgroup With Stories (CONTINUED)

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, July 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, July 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Escape From Hogwarts

Do you have what it takes to escape detention at Hogwarts? You will have 30 minutes (no time turners allowed) to use your wits and magical know-how to escape at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, July 24, 1-3 p.m. Will you have to follow the spiders, brave the Forbidden Forest or defeat Fluffy? Your challenge awaits, but remember, help will always be given at Hogwarts to those who ask for it. For ages 8-12.

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, July 24, 1:30-2:30 p.m. The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers to become Super Readers!

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, July 24, 4-5 p.m.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, July 25, 2-3 p.m.

Pop-up Program Wednesdays

Venture to the library each Wednesday to find out what Pop-Up Program for ‘tweens will be happening. It could be LEGO brick building, it could be…? Find out at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, July 25, 2-3 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Book Jacket Bingo at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 28, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Play bingo adapted for young children based on contemporary children’s literature.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Book Jacket Bingo at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 28, 2-3 p.m. Play bingo based on contemporary children’s literature.

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 23, 2 p.m.: The Buzz About Bees.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, July 24, 2 p.m.: Beaks and Talons.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, July 25, 12:30 p.m.: Roll & Rock! With Kidsplay. Repeated at 1:45 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du lac Ave., Wednesday, July 25, 2 p.m.: R.E.T.C. – Reptile Education.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 26, 2 p.m.: Herpetological Society.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 24, 2 p.m.: The Buzz About Bees. M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 24, 2 p.m.: The Figureheads.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, July 25, 2 p.m.: Sounds Like Science.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 25, 2 p.m.: The Princess of Magic.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 26, 2 p.m.: Roll & Rock! With Kidsplay.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 24, 2 p.m.: Amani’s World.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 23, 12:45 p.m. Miss Kim’s Amazing Animals. Repeated at 2 p.m.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome. Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, July 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 26, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 23, 4-4:30 p.m. Also July 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 24, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, July 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, July 26, 10:30-11 a.m.

