Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 8-14

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Hunger Next Door – June 26-July 26 – Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Hunger Next Door is a traveling exhibit designed by Hunger Task Force to illustrate the reality of hunger in our community. Five local families were given digital cameras to tell their story through powerful and humbling photos. These families generously shared their private lives with the hope of changing how we view, understand and work to solve hunger.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Celebrate Hmong Culture with LunaBellas

Experience a Hmong cultural presentation through dance to learn about the Hmong Journey at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 14, 2-3 p.m. LunaBellas is a Hmong dance team from Sheboygan, WI. Their dances are inspired by the beauty of the many different cultures of Southeast Asia.

PROGRAMS

Senior Ambassadors

Senior Ambassadors will meet one-on-one with older adults and their caregivers to assist in obtaining information and referrals regarding meals, medical care, transportation, legal issues and more at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 9, 12- 1 p.m. The program is a partnership between the Milwaukee County Department on Aging and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Green Home Series: Share & Be Aware

Join the Wisconsin Bike Fed as they discuss the benefits of bicycling at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, July 9, 6-7 p.m. Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a biker, pedestrian and driver to make travel safe and fun for everyone. Find out ways to move bicycling forward in Wisconsin though education, legislation and involvement.

Basic Skills: Color Your Way to Calm

Coloring isn’t just for kids. Adults can enjoy coloring to reduce stress and anxiety. Sit back and relax with adult coloring after a long day of being a grown up at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, July 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Art supplies will be provided. This program is targeted towards adults with learning disabilities.

Discovery Lunch: Eliminate Stress From Your Life

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Stress is now the #1 health hazard in the U.S. Learn how stress affects you and receive simple, yet powerful techniques to quickly ease your mental and emotional distress in 30-60 seconds.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 10, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, July 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 14, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch a free movie at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, July 11, 5 p.m. Featuring: The Post (PG-13).

Intro to Running

Whether you want to run a mile or a 5K, this series is for you! Get off your couch, put on some running shoes and come over to the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, July 11, 6-7:30 p.m. Each week, you’ll learn about a different topic related to running and then head over to Rufus King High School for a running session. You’ll be instructed by an experienced runner who has been running and racing for more than 20 years. Please bring a water bottle and wear clothing appropriate for running outside. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver. Also July 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8.

French Conversation Club for Adults

Learn or refresh basic French conversation and grammar through speaking, reading and games led by Madame Diane at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, July 13, 4-5 p.m. The focus will be on meal time conversation skills. The last session will be a small party to celebrate the start of Milwaukee’s Bastille Days festival! For ages 18+.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, July 14, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also July 21.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 9, 6-7 p.m.

King Drive Book Club

Join the King Drive Book Club presented by the Martin Luther King Branch Library on Thursday, July 12, 11 a.m.-12 noon in partnership with Rise & Grind Café. Check out the book at the library, then join the discussion at Rise & Grind Café at 2737 N. King Drive. This month: American Fire: Love, Arson, and Life in a Vanishing Land by Monica Hesse.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The House on the Strand by Daphne du Maurier at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, July 12, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Drop-in Teen STEAM

Drop-in at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, July 9, 2-3 p.m. for a special STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) project created by teens for teens! Also July 16, 23, 30.

YES STEAM for Life

Following completion of the YES STEAM for Life program, students will have the hard and soft skills to be an attractive candidate for jobs or starting businesses in the growing industries of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 9, 3-4 p.m. Also July 16.

Read and Discuss: Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

There are three rules in the neighborhood: Don’t cry; Don’t snitch; Get revenge. Will takes his dead brother

Shawn’s gun and gets in the elevator on the 7th floor. As the elevator stops on each floor, someone connected to Shawn gets on. And each has something to share with Will. Join us as we read and discuss Will’s experience at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, July 9, 2:30-3:15 p.m. Also July 16, 23.

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or get ideas from other teens who are hanging out in the space. All makerspace equipment is available for use during Open Maker Time.

Monday, July 9 Studio M is closed. Open Maker Timer resumes July 16, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 23, 30. Tuesday, July 10, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 17, 24, 31.

Wednesday, July 11, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 18, 25.

Thursday, July 12, 1-3 p.m. Also July 19, 26.

Friday, July 13, 1-5:30 p.m. Also July 20. Studio M is closed July 27. Saturday, July 14, 1-4:30 p.m. Studio M is closed July 21, 28.

Pixel Art

Make an awesome pixel mural or a personal portrait by graphing the image and bringing it to life with perler beads or post-it notes at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, July 10, 6-7 p.m.

Smash Journaling

Sketch it, quote it, picture it, note it! A smash journal is all about self-expression – and anything goes. Try your hand at various forms of smash journaling with provided supplies, or bring your own materials and we’ll help make them into a fabulous book at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, July 11, 3-4 p.m.

Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon

No matter your experience level, learn the fundamentals of DJing all the way to advanced techniques at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, July 12, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sessions include lessons on music selection, scratching and beat-matching, as well as event planning, promotion, and tips for becoming a professional DJ. Turntables and controllers and digital software such as Serato DJ and Traktor, will be available. If you have your own equipment, bring it along and continue your projects at home.

Beats & Rhymes Workshop

Interested but not sure where to begin? Experts from True Skool will be at the library to help you every step of the way. Plus, all the recording equipment, mixing technology, and software you’ll need to create your entry will be available for use. You can complete a small project within a two-hour workshop session or continue attending as many workshops as you’d like to further advance your skills and final project.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, July 11, 3-5 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, July 12, 2:30-4:30 p.m. M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, July 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, July 10, 4-5 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 14, 2-4 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Family Cooking Nights @ Mitchell Street

Bring the whole family for hands-on cooking fun at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, July 9, 5-7 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register. Featuring: Pasta Party. Learn to make Italian-style pasta from scratch. Create bow-ties, fettuccine, and more.

Fun With Bubbles

At this bubbly story time we will read fun bubble books, make our own bubbles, and enjoy a bubble-inspired snack at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, July 14, 10-11 a.m. Ice Cream Parlor: Take turns working the cash register, taking orders and cleaning up our pretend ice cream shop.

Drag Queen Story Time

Milwaukee Drag Storytime presents a safe, fun and friendly environment for all children and their families at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, July 14, 1-2 p.m. MKEDST performers promote creativity and equality through stories and song to help children feel empowered and accepted.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 9, 6:30-7 p.m. Also July 16, 23, 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 19, 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 11, 9:30-1:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 18, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, July 12, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 19, 26.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, July 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 19, 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, July 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 19, 26.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 19, 26.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 19, 26.

FOR CHILDREN

Slime Science

Measure, mix, and experiment! Bring out your inner mad scientist and concoct your very own slime using common household ingredients at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, July 10, 6-7 p.m.

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 9, 2 p.m.: Mind, Body & Soul Urban Line Dancers.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, July 10, 2 p.m.: The Buzz About Bees.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, July 11, 12:30 p.m.: The Figureheads. Repeated at 1:45 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du lac Ave., Wednesday, July 11, 2 p.m.: Amani’s World.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 12, 2 p.m.: Sounds Like Science.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 10, 2 p.m.: Juggler Steve Girman.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 10, 2 p.m.: Sounds Like Science.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, July 11, 2 p.m.: Magician Rick Allen.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 11, 2 p.m.: Sounds Like Science.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 12, 2 p.m.: Miss Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 10, 2 p.m.: Korean Drumming. Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 9, 2 p.m.: Korean Drumming.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, July 11, 2-3 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, July 10, 3-4 p.m.

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers to become Super Readers!

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, July 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, July 10, 2-3 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Book Bop Dance Party at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bust a move at the library! Join us for silly songs, shake your wiggles out and listen to stories with a beat.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Summer Slime Time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 14, 2-3 p.m. Prepare for stuff to get icky as we use common household ingredients to create different types of ooey gooey slime. You don’t have to come to both programs, but you’ll want to stick around!

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 19, 26.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, July 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 19, 26.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 19, 26.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 9, 4-4:30 p.m. Also July 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 10, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 17, 24, 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, July 13, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 20, 27.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, July 12, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 19, 26.

