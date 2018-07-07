Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 15-21

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Hunger Next Door – June 26-July 26 – Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Hunger Next Door is a traveling exhibit designed by Hunger Task Force to illustrate the reality of hunger in our community. Five local families were given digital cameras to tell their story through powerful and humbling photos. These families generously shared their private lives with the hope of changing how we view, understand and work to solve hunger.

PROGRAMS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths.

In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 17, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch: Eliminate Stress From Your Life

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, July 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Stress is now the #1 health hazard in the U.S. Learn how stress affects you and receive simple, yet powerful techniques to quickly ease your mental and emotional distress in 30-60 seconds.

Memory Cafés

Memory Café offers people with dementia and their care partners the opportunity to enjoy regular, enjoyable social interaction with others in similar circumstances in a safe, welcoming environment along with refreshments at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, July 17, 1:30-3 p.m. First time attendees must register with the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin at 1.800.272.3900. Featuring: Ice Cream Social.

Intro to Running

Whether you want to run a mile or a 5K, this series is for you! Get off your couch, put on some running shoes and come over to the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, July 18, 6-7:30 p.m. Each week, you’ll learn about a different topic related to running and then head over to Rufus King High School for a running session. You’ll be instructed by an experienced runner who has been running and racing for more than 20 years. Please bring a water bottle and wear clothing appropriate for running outside. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver. Also July 25, Aug. 1, 8.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 19, 12-1 p.m. A librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, July 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 17, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, July 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Drop-in Teen STEAM

Drop-in at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, July 16, 2-3 p.m. for a special STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) project created by teens for teens! Also July 23, 30.

Read and Discuss: Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

There are three rules in the neighborhood: Don’t cry; Don’t snitch; Get revenge. Will takes his dead brother

Shawn’s gun and gets in the elevator on the 7th floor. As the elevator stops on each floor, someone connected to Shawn gets on. And each has something to share with Will. Join us as we read and discuss Will’s experience at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, July 16, 2:30-3:15 p.m. Also July 23.

YES STEAM for Life

Following completion of the YES STEAM for Life program, students will have the hard and soft skills to be an attractive candidate for jobs or starting businesses in the growing industries of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 16, 3-4 p.m.

Youth Entrepreneur Mini Expo

Get inspired by business mentor Darrin Reasby and his young entrepreneurs, ages 7-14 at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, July 17, 2-3 p.m. See their creative photography and T-shirts and taste their delectable smoothies and salads.

Easy Science: Ice Cream

Learn to make five-minute ice cream using a proven scientific method and simple ingredients at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, July 19, 3-3:45 p.m. Add some toppings and enjoy a cool treat on a hot summer day!

Smash Journaling

Sketch it, quote it, picture it, note it! A smash journal is all about self-expression – and anything goes. Try your hand at various forms of smash journaling with provided supplies, or bring your own materials and we’ll help make them into a fabulous book at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, July 19, 3-4:30 p.m.

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or get ideas from other teens who are hanging out in the space. All makerspace equipment is available for use during Open Maker Time.

Monday, July 16, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 23, 30.

Tuesday, July 17, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 24, 31. Wednesday, July 18, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 25.

Studio M is closed Thursday, July 19. Open Maker Time returns Thursday, July 26, 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 20, 1-5:30 p.m. Studio M is closed July 27. Studio M is closed Saturday, July 21, 28.

Beats & Rhymes Workshop

Interested but not sure where to begin? Experts from True Skool will be at the library to help you every step of the way. Plus, all the recording equipment, mixing technology, and software you’ll need to create your entry will be available for use. You can complete a small project within a two-hour workshop session or continue attending as many workshops as you’d like to further advance your skills and final project.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 19, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, July 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, July 21, 2-4 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, July 20, 2-4 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, July 19, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Fun With Bubbles

At this bubbly story time we will read fun bubble books, make our own bubbles, and enjoy a bubble-inspired snack at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 16, 4-5 p.m.

Happy Birthday, Pigeon!

Celebrate 15 years of that silly Pigeon with a birthday party at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 16, 6-7 p.m. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! by Mo Willems was first published in 2003. Enjoy a story time with Pigeon’s books, games and crafts.

Drive-in Movie: Cars 3

Turn an ordinary cardboard box into an awesome car at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, July 17, 5-7:30 p.m. Design your vehicle, then sit back and enjoy a showing of Cars 3.

Wonderfully Wild Wednesdays

Get wonderfully WILD outside with family programs featuring activities for all ages, an introduction to your MPL Express Branch, and card clearing and creation. Staff will be on hand for card registration and to update your account. Get your family ready to check out books and movies at MPL Express , 5550 N. 64th St., Wednesday, July 18, 5-7 p.m. Featuring: Camp Out Enjoy a camping-themed story time, craft and snack.

Family Book Club

Join us at the library for a kid-friendly book club at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, July 21, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Read the book at home with your family, then meet at the library to discuss. Book club activities may include lessons about art, math, architecture, diversity and more depending on the book. This month: Who Was Amelia Earhart? by Kate Boehm.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 16, 6:30-7 p.m. Also July 23, 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, July 18, 9:30-1:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, July 19, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 26.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, July 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, July 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 26.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 26.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 26.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration. Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, July 16, 4-5 p.m.

Pop-up Program Wednesdays

Venture to the library each Wednesday to find out what Pop-Up Program for ‘tweens will be happening. It could be LEGO brick building, it could be…? Fine out at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, July 18, 2-3 p.m. Also July 25.

Slime Science

Measure, mix, and experiment! Bring out your inner mad scientist and concoct your very own slime using common household ingredients.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 16, 6-7 p.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, July 17, 4-5 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, July 17, 2-3 p.m.

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 16, 2 p.m.: R.E.T.C. – Reptile Education.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, July 17, 2 p.m.: Amani’s World.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, July 18, 12:30 p.m.: Herpetological Society. Repeated at 1:45 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du lac Ave., Wednesday, July 18, 2 p.m.: Sounds Like Science.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 19, 2 p.m.: The Princess of Magic.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 17, 2 p.m.: Sounds Like Science.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 17, 2 p.m.: Magician Rick Allen.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, July 18, 2 p.m.: Ina Onilu Drum & Dance.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, July 18, 2 p.m.: The Figureheads.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 19, 2 p.m.: The Buzz About Bees.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 17, 2 p.m.: Mind, Body & Soul Urban Line Dancers.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 16, 2 p.m.: Juggler Steve Girman.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Appreciation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

The Beautiful World of Butterflies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 21, 2-3 p.m. Butterflies may be beautiful, but that’s not why they’re important! Learn about the residents of the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Butterfly Vivarium while we get up close and personal with these fascinating animals. Presented by MPM’s Educators.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 26.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, July 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 26.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 26.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 16, 4-4:30 p.m. Also July 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 17, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 24, 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, July 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 27.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, July 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 26.

