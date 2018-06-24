Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events July 1 to 17

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Hunger Next Door – June 26-July 26 – Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Hunger Next Door is a traveling exhibit designed by Hunger Task Force to illustrate the reality

of hunger in our community. Five local families were given digital cameras to tell their story through powerful and humbling photos. These families generously shared their private lives with the hope of changing how we view, understand and work to solve hunger.

SPECIAL EVENTS

James Groppi & Vel Phillips Open Housing Interview

Watch a 1984 retrospective interview in Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Saturday, July 7, 2-3 p.m. with James Groppi and Vel Phillips about the 1967-1968 Open Housing Marches that aired on Public Conference, the Milwaukee Public Library’s weekly public affairs show which was produced by WITI-TV6 from 1956 to 1985. Seating is limited. Registration is required by calling 414.286.3011 or online at www.mpl.org.

PROGRAMS

Marquette Mobile Legal Clinic

In need of free legal advice? The Marquette University Mobile Legal Clinic will be at the Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, July 2, 2-4 p.m. offering the opportunity to meet with a volunteer attorney who can give legal advice on family law, landlord/tenant issues, small claims, general civil issues, expungement, or bankruptcy. Consultations are private and are for people who can’t make it to the courthouse or another brick and mortar clinic. For more information visit www.mkemobilelegalclinic.com/

Discovery Lunch: Writing to Transform Your Life (and Expand Your Creativity)

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, July 3, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Journaling improves memory and sleep, boosts immune cell activity, and supports you in achieving your goals. Certified professional coach Rochelle Melander will help you access memories, improve wellness, and explore your creativity through journaling.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 3, 6-7 p.m. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 5, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

French Conversation Club for Adults

Learn or refresh basic French conversation and grammar through speaking, reading and games led by Madame Diane at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, July 6, 4-5 p.m. The focus will be on meal time conversation skills. The last session will be a small party to celebrate the start of Milwaukee’s Bastille Days festival! For ages 18+. Also July 13.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, July 7, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also July 14, 21.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, July 7, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

FOR TEENS

Drop-in Teen STEAM

Drop-in at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, July 2, 2-3 p.m. for a special STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) project created by teens for teens! Also July 9, 16, 23, 30.

Read and Discuss: Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

There are three rules in the neighborhood: Don’t cry; Don’t snitch; Get revenge. Will takes his dead brother

Shawn’s gun and gets in the elevator on the 7th floor. As the elevator stops on each floor, someone connected to Shawn gets on. And each has something to share with Will. Join us as we read and discuss Will’s experience at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, July 2, 2:30-3:15 p.m. Also July 9, 16, 23

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or get ideas from other teens who are hanging out in the space. All makerspace equipment is available for use during Open Maker Time. Monday, July 2, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 16, 23, 30. Studio M is closed July 9.

Tuesday, July 3, 1-7:30 p.m. Also July 10, 17, 24, 31.

Thursday, July 5, 1-3 p.m. Also July 12, 19, 26.

Friday, July 6, 1-5:30 p.m. Also July 13, 20. Studio M is closed July 27. Saturday, July 7, 1-4:30 p.m. Also July 14. Studio M is closed July 21, 28.

Beats & Rhymes Workshop

Interested but not sure where to begin? Experts from True Skool will be at the library to help you every step of the way. Plus, all the recording equipment, mixing technology, and software you’ll need to create your entry will be available for use. You can complete a small project within a two-hour workshop session or continue attending as many workshops as you’d like to further advance your skills and final project.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 5, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, July 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, July 7, 2-4 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, July 6, 2-4 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, July 5, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Secret Garden Sensory Play Story Time

Explore sensory play outdoors in the Secret Garden at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, July 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Each session will include stories, songs and exploratory play with bubbles, water, sand or dirt. Things could get messy – so dress accordingly! Registration is required, call 286-3011 or register online at mpl.org. (Program will be held indoors in case of inclement weather.)

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, July 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Grocery Store: Make a grocery list, help customers, run the cash register, and go shopping!

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, July 2, 6:30-7 p.m. Also July 9, 16, 23, 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 12, 19, 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, July 5, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also July 12, 19, 26.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, July 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 12, 19, 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, July 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 12, 19, 26.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also July 12, 19, 26.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, July 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also July 12, 19, 26.

FOR CHILDREN

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, July 2, 2 p.m.: Ina Onilu Drum & Dance.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, July 3, 2 p.m.: Roll & Rock! With Kidsplay.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, July 5, 2 p.m.: Amani’s World.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, July 3, 2 p.m.: Beaks & Talons.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, July 3, 2 p.m.: Miss Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, June 27, 2 p.m.: Reptiles & Amphibians.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, June 27, 2 p.m.: Juggler Steve Girman.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, July 5, 2 p.m.: Mind, Body & Soul Urban Line Dancers.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, July 3, 2 p.m.: Sounds Like Science.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, July 2, 2 p.m.: Roll & Rock! With Kidsplay.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration. M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, July 2, 1-2 p.m.

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers to become Super Readers! Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, July 7, 1-2 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Slime Story Time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Listen to some stories & get your hands a bit slimy!

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Summer Slime Time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, July 7, 2-3 p.m. Prepare for stuff to get icky as we use common household ingredients to create different types of ooey gooey slime. You don’t have to come to both programs, but you’ll want to stick around! Also July 14, 2-3 pm.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, July 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 12, 19, 26.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, July 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also July 12, 19, 26.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, July 5, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 12, 19, 26.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, July 2, 4-4:30 p.m. Also July 9, 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, July 3, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 10, 17, 24, 31.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, July 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Also July 13, 20, 27.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, July 5, 10:30-11 a.m. Also July 12, 19, 26.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

