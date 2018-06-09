Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events June 17-23

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Seed Libraries and Seed Saving 101

Get an introduction to the new Tippecanoe Branch Seed Library! Master Gardner Candy Krepel will present an overview of what a seed library is and how it works at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, June 19, 6-7 p.m. Learn about seed saving for your own garden, ask questions, and “check out” seeds to take home for your personal or community garden.

The Spice Box with Huma

Spice up your meals with Huma! Join Huma Siddiqui as she explores the wondrous world of spices in a live cooking demo at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, June 23, 2-3:30 p.m. The menu for the evening includes Karahi chicken, cumin rice and raita. Huma Siddiqui is President of White Jasmine, a published author, cooking instructor, and former host of “White Jasmine Everyday Cooking,” which focused on healthy eating based on multi-cultural traditions.

PROGRAMS

Job Expo Readiness Workshop

Learn strategies, tips, and tactics for success at the Job Expo which will be held at Central Library on Thursday, June 28 at this readiness workshop at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, June 18, 6-7:30 p.m. Special guest speaker from Walgreens. No registration necessary.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 19, 11:30-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, June 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Writing to Transform Your Life (and Expand Your Creativity). Learn easy journaling exercises from positive psychology and narrative therapy that will help you access memories, improve wellness, and explore your creativity.

Memory Cafés

Memory Café offers people with dementia and their care partners the opportunity to enjoy regular, enjoyable social interaction with others in similar circumstances in a safe, welcoming environment along with refreshments at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, June 19, 1:30-3 p.m. First time attendees must register with the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin at 1.800.272.3900. Featuring: Gardening.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday June 21, 12-1 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, June 23, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

French Conversation Club for Adults

Learn or refresh basic French conversation and grammar through speaking, reading and games led by Madame Diane at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, June 22, 4-5 p.m. The focus will be on meal time conversation skills. The last session will be a small party to celebrate the start of Milwaukee’s Bastille Days festival! For ages 18+. Also June 29, July 6, 13.

Knitting at the Library

A bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, June 22, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Active Adult: The Art of Poi Dancing

Poi is an art form that uses a set of two handheld tethered balls that you twirl around your body in beautiful patterns. Simple poi movements will improve your coordination, balance your bilateral motor skills, sharpen analytical skills, boost endurance, and enhance self-awareness. Learn Poi skills with Marilyn Besasie, Milwaukee’s most experienced instructor at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, June 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Please arrive early; class space is limited.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, June 23, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also June 30.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, June 19, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of The Summer Before the War by Helen Simonson at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, June 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Beats & Rhymes Workshop

Interested but not sure where to begin? Experts from True Skool will be at the library to help you every step of the way. Plus, all the recording equipment, mixing technology, and software you’ll need to create your entry will be available for use. You can complete a small project within a two-hour workshop session or continue attending as many workshops as you’d like to further advance your skills and final project.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 21, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, June 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, June 23, 2-4 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 22, 2-4 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, June 21, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Board Games @ the Library

Throwback to the days of board games! Have fun and hang out without the tech. Try new games or revisit some Classics at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, June 19, 2-4 p.m.

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the library! Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or get ideas from other teens who are hanging out in the space. All makerspace equipment is available for use during Open Maker Time at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Tuesday, June 19, 1-7:30 p.m. Also June 26.

Wednesday, June 20, 1-7:30 p.m. Also June 27.

Thursday, June 21, 1-3 p.m. Also June 28.

Friday, June 22, 1-5:30 p.m. Also June 29.

Video Games @ the Library

Challenge yourself and your peers to a game night! We will provide snacks and games, just bring your competitive spirit.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, June 19, 3-4 p.m. Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, June 19, 4-5:30 p.m.

Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon

No matter your experience level, learn the fundamentals of DJing all the way to advanced techniques. Sessions include lessons on music selection, scratching and beat-matching, as well as event planning, promotion, and tips for becoming a professional DJ. Turntables and controllers and digital software such as Serato DJ and Traktor, will be available at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, June 21, 3:30-5:30 p.m. If you have your own equipment, bring it along and continue your projects at home. Also June 28.

FOR FAMILIES

Fun With Bubbles

At this bubbly story time we will read fun bubble books, make our own bubbles, and enjoy a bubble-inspired snack.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, June 18, 6-7 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, June 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Drive-in Movie: Cars 3

Turn an ordinary cardboard box into an awesome car! Design your vehicle, then sit back and enjoy a showing of Cars 3 at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, June 18, 5-7:30 p.m.

Twinkle & Glow Story Time

Learn about stars and animals that twinkle and glow. Sing songs and learn a glow-stick dance at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Inspired by Glow: Animals with Their Own Night-Lights by W.H. Beck.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, June 20, 6-7 p.m. Ice Cream Parlor. Put on an apron and grab a scooper! Work the cash register, take orders and clean up the shop at our pretend ice cream parlor.

Family Book Club

Join us for a kid-friendly book club at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, June 23, 6-7 p.m. Read the book at home with your family, then meet at the library to discuss. Book club activities may include lessons about art, math, architecture, diversity and more depending on the book. This month: Who Was Frank Lloyd Wright? by Ellen Labrecque.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, June 18, 6:30-7 p.m. Also June 25.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 28.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, June 20, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Session repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also June 27.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, June 21, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 28.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, June 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 28.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, June 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 28.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, June 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 28.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 28.

FOR CHILDREN

Summer Reading Programs

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, June 18, 2 p.m.: Miss Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, June 19, 2 p.m.: Miss Kim’s Amazing Animals. Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, June 20, 12:30 p.m., repeated at 1:45 p.m.: The Princess of Magic.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, June 20, 2 p.m.: Magician Rick Allen.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, June 21, 2 p.m.: The Figureheads.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, June 19, 2 p.m.: Korean Drumming.

M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, June 19, 11 am-1 pm: Neighborhood Juneteenth Celebration. Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, June 20, 2 p.m.: The Figureheads.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, June 20, 2 p.m.: Miss Kim’s Amazing Animals.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, June 21, 2 p.m.: Ina Onilu Drum & Dance.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, June 19, 2 p.m.: The Princess of Magic.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, June 18, 2 p.m.: Tom Burgermeister Magic.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration. Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, June 18, 4-5 p.m.

Slime Science

Measure, mix, and experiment! Bring out your inner mad scientist and concoct your very own slime using common household ingredients at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, June 19, 2-3 p.m.

Pop-up Program Wednesdays

Venture to the library each Wednesday to find out what Pop-Up Program for ‘tweens will be happening. It could be LEGO brick building, it could be…? Find out this week at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, June 20, 2-3 p.m. Also June 27.

Saturdays at Central

Play and Learn. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Down on the Farm. Pretend to plant, care for, and harvest produce, then sell your wares to customers.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Build with LEGO Bricks. We’ll provide the LEGO bricks, you provide the creativity at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 23, 2-3 p.m. Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 28.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, June 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 28.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 28.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, June 18, 4-4:30 p.m. Also June 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 19, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 26.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, June 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 29.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, June 21, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 28.

