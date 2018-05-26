Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events June 3 to 9

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Binding Wounds, Pushing Boundaries: African Americans in Civil War Medicine On display Monday, April 30 – Saturday, June 9 Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Many histories have been written about medical care during the American Civil War, but the participation and contributions of African Americans as nurses, surgeons and hospital workers have often been overlooked. Binding Wounds, Pushing Boundaries: African Americans in Civil War Medicine looks at the men and women who served as surgeons and nurses and how their work as medical providers challenged the prescribed notions of race and gender. This exhibition was developed and produced by the National Library of Medicine with research assistance from The Historical Society of Washington, D.C.

SPECIAL EVENT

Somos Latinas Book Launch

Twenty-five Latina agents of change share their inspirational stories in Somos Latinas: Voices of Wisconsin

Latina Artists, co-edited by Andrea-Teresa Arenas, PhD and Eloisa Gómez who will speak at the event at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, June 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press and Boswell Books. Books will be available for purchase.

PROGRAMS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths.

Create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline at this resume workshop at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, June 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, June 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Eliminate Stress From Your Life: Learn simple, yet powerful techniques to quickly ease your mental and emotional distress in no more than 30-60 seconds.

Crosswords, Coloring & Contemplation

Perk up your afternoon by working on a crossword puzzle, a coloring sheet, or your own creative, contemplative project at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, June 6, 12-1:30 p.m. Beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the Mitchell Street Branch , 9096 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, June 6, 5 p.m. Wednesday’s feature: Ferdinand (PG).

Prevent Stress From Affecting Your Health, Life and Productivity

Learn how stress affects you physiologically, physically, emotionally, and behaviorally at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, June 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Receive simple, yet powerful techniques to quickly ease your mental and emotional distress in no more than 30-60 seconds. Dr. Tony Piparo is an internationally bestselling author, speaker, coach and award-winning researcher.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 7, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also June 16, 23, 30.

Active Adult: The Art of Poi Dancing

Poi is an art form that uses a set of two handheld tethered balls that you twirl around your body in beautiful patterns. Simple poi movements will improve your coordination, balance your bilateral motor skills, sharpen analytical skills, boost endurance, and enhance self-awareness. Learn Poi skills with Marilyn Besasie, Milwaukee’s most experienced instructor at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, June 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Please arrive early; class space is limited. Also June 16, 23.

Bring Your Own Device

Get help downloading FREE e-books, magazines, music and more! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, June 5, 6-7 p.m. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Vegetarian Cookbook Book Club

Plant-based diets are good for you! Try recipes at home, then discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, June 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring reader’s choice of: The Inspired Vegan, Afro-Vegan, or Vegan Soul Kitchen by Bryant Terry. Cookbooks are available to check out one month prior to discussion. No food will be prepared at meetings.

FOR TEENS

Beats & Rhymes Workshop

Interested but not sure where to begin? Experts from True Skool will be at the library to help you every step of the way. Plus, all the recording equipment, mixing technology, and software you’ll need to create your entry will be available for use. You can complete a small project within a two-hour workshop session or continue attending as many workshops as you’d like to further advance your skills and final project.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, June 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 8, 2-4 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, June 7, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 9, 2-4 p.m.

Superheroes and Villians: Sketch and Discuss

Summer sizzles with superheroes including Black Panther, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Spiderman, and the Incredibles. Who is your favorite superhero? What makes a great superhero? Sketch and discuss your favorite character at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, June 4, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon

No matter your experience level, learn the fundamentals of DJing all the way to advanced techniques. Sessions include lessons on music selection, scratching and beat-matching, as well as event planning, promotion, and tips for becoming a professional DJ. Turntables and controllers and digital software such as Serato DJ and Traktor, will be available at the Mitchell Street Branch , Thursday, June 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m. If you have your own equipment, bring it along and continue your projects at home. Also June 14, 21, 28.

FOR FAMILIES

Sing-a-long Story Time

Hear stories and sing songs at this Saturday morning story time at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, June 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, June 4, 6:30-7 p.m. Also June 11, 18, 25.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 14, 21, 28.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, June 6, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Session repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also June 13, 20, 27.

Playgroup With Stories (CONTINUED)

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, June 7, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also June 14, 21, 28.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, June 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 14, 21, 28.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, June 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 14, 21, 28.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, June 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 14, 21, 28.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, June 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also June 14, 21, 28.

FOR CHILDREN

What’s the Scoop ?

Celebrate the start of summer and enjoy an ice cream treat! Make a sundae or create your own unique flavor at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, June 5, 4-5 p.m. Kids and teens welcome.

Saturdays at Central

Milwaukee Public Museum’s Digging Up Discoveries at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Enter the mind of an archeologist! Participants will examine real artifacts from MPM’s education collection.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

All Things Space at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 9, 2-3 p.m. Join the Milwaukee Public Museum as we investigate our corner of space and beyond! Learn how our understanding of the universe has changed over the years. Presented by MPM’s Educators.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, June 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 14, 21, 28.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, June 7, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also June 14, 21, 28.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, June 7, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 14, 21, 28.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, June 4, 4-4:30 p.m. Also June 11, 18, 25.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, June 5, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 12, 19, 26.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, June 8, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 15, 22, 29.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, June 7, 10:30-11 a.m. Also June 14, 21, 28.

