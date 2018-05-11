Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 20-26

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Binding Wounds, Pushing Boundaries: African Americans in Civil War Medicine On display Monday, April 30 – Saturday, June 9 Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Many histories have been written about medical care during the American Civil War, but the participation and contributions of African Americans as nurses, surgeons and hospital workers have often been overlooked. Binding Wounds, Pushing Boundaries: African Americans in Civil War Medicine looks at the men and women who served as surgeons and nurses and how their work as medical providers challenged the prescribed notions of race and gender. This exhibition was developed and produced by the National Library of Medicine with research assistance from The Historical Society of Washington, D.C.

PROGRAMS

Basic Skills: Jewelry Crafts Just for Fun

Discover your creative side, make new friends, and have fun when you join us for an hour of making friendship bracelets and jewelry at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, May 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. This program is designed for adults with learning disabilities.

Ask a Question, Save a Life: QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 22, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has recently lost a loved one.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Featuring Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13) on Wednesday, May 23, 5 p.m.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, May 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Meet the Author: Milwaukee Mayhem with Matthew J. Prigge

From murder and matchstick men to all-consuming fires, painted women, and Great Lakes disasters, Milwaukee Mayhem uncovers the little-remembered and rarely told history of the underbelly of a Midwestern metropolis.

Matthew Prigge presents these stories at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, May 23, 67 p.m. as they were recounted to the public in the newspapers of the era, using the vivid and often grim language of the times to create an engaging and occasionally chilling narrative of a forgotten Milwaukee. Prigge is a Wisconsin native and lives on Milwaukee’s East Side. Books will be available for purchase.

Knitting at the Library

Join this bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, May 25, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story.

Tuesday, May 22, 6-7 p.m.: Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

FOR TEENS

Sphero Obstacle Course Challenge

Sphero, the Bluetooth controlled robotic ball, is not only a super cool toy, but also a powerful introduction to the basics of programming. Using books and other objects, teens create a maze for Sphero to navigate at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, May 22, 4-5:30 p.m. Add interesting obstacles, narrow passages and even multiple pathways. Use your imagination to create your own unique maze.

FOR FAMILIES

Family Book Club

Join us at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., for a kid-friendly book club on Saturday, May 22, 6-7 p.m. Read the book at home with your family, then meet at the library to discuss. Book club activities may include lessons about art, math, architecture, diversity and more depending on the book. This month: Who Was Helen Keller? by Gare Thompson.

Fun With Bubbles

At this bubbly story time we will read fun bubble books, make our own bubbles, and enjoy a bubble-inspired snack at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, May 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 21, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Closed May 28 for Memorial Day.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 23, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Session repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also May 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, May 24, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 31.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, May 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 31.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4

with a parent or guardian. Also May 31.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, May 21, 4-5 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, May 22, 4-5 p.m.

French Club with Madame Diane

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 21, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, May 21, 4-5:30 p.m. Also June 4.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, May 22, 6-7:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 31. Closed May 28.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, May 21, 4-4:45 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 22, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, May 25, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, May 24, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 31.

