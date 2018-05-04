Wisconsin Career Expo has Tons of Job Openings

By Nyesha Stone

Milwaukee is booming…at least it’s starting to. The music scene is better than ever, we have a new Buck’s arena, and we have jobs waiting to be filled.

With the city on the rise, many businesses are in the need of employees but aren’t finding what they need.

Decades ago, State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) created the Wisconsin Career Expo, and today it’s helping fill those job vacancies.

The Expo was held at Wisconsin State Fair Park last Thursday. The Expo’s purpose is to give job seekers the chance to access good-paying jobs in a high-demand field. Construction resources were available as well.

The Expo not only connects the employee seeker with the job seeker, but it provides training and advice to ensure a well-prepared interviewee before the Expo.

One hundred and fifty employers were in attendance and around 700 people registered. Since this isn’t the normal job fair, all participants must register and go through the prescreening before the actual event. During the prescreening, a training specialist is introduced to the participant who then provides them with possible job fields that would be suitable for that individual.

Employ Milwaukee is one of the partners with DWD for the Expo and one of the employers who attended the Expo. Mark Phiniesee, Employ Milwaukee’s Community Relations Specialist says there’s a disconnect between employer and employee.

He said, in Milwaukee, specifically the north side, people deal with barriers that can make it harder for them to attain a job. This Expo allows for those face-to-face connections that could get someone a job. Resumes can only do so much.

Phiniesse also stated that employers need culturally diverse training to understand those barriers, and job seekers need to reach out for help because it’s out there. Sometimes people just need their resume looked over or a few pointers to get the job, and sometimes they need a lot more, but either way, there’s help.

“We’re in the business of trying to help individuals attain family-sustainable employment,” said Phiniesee about Employ Milwaukee.

Without the proper attire, participants weren’t allowed into the Expo, but that wasn’t an issue because everyone seemed ready for success with their suits, dresses, resumes and smiles.

To find about the next career fair or job openings visit jobcenterofwisconsin.com