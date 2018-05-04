Our Voice 2018: A Sonnet for My Brother

This poem was first published in Our Voice. Our Voice is the Howard County, Maryland Middle School literary magazine published annually as a showcase of student writing and photography. The first edition of Our Voice was produced in 1997. Literary and photography pieces are submitted and selected by juries for publication in the magazine.

A Sonnet for My Brother

Shall I compare thee to the calm forest? You are quirkier and more comical; Laughing gives voice to a silent chorus, you prefer to be much more audible.

And time before college is much too short, often your big smile remains undimmed, I’ll remember how we used to build forts: I know you like your hair to be untrimmed.

Will I miss your small feet upon my bed, early every Saturday morn’ we meet, ever day your shriek ringing in my head, when I finally drift off to sweet sleep.

So long as wind will blow, and time will pass, so long is my love, love will always last.

By Sydney Barnes

Grade 7

Wilde Lake Middle School