Nate Conyers, Co-Founder of The Milwaukee Times Weekly Newspaper Dies at 72

By Karen Stokes

Journalist, businessman and co-founder of the Milwaukee Times Newspaper, Nathan Conyers died at the age of 72.

Over the past 10 years, Conyers has endured various illnesses and was recently hospitalized, according to Jacquelyn Heath, Milwaukee Times Editorial Page Editor. Conyers passed away Friday, April 27.

Born November 15, 1945 in Paxville, South Carolina, Conyers spent much of his youth in Sumter, South Carolina where he attended Lincoln High School.

In 1967, Conyers enlisted in the Army and did a four-year hitch in Germany as a communications officer. After the Army, he enrolled at Clark College, which is now Clark Atlanta University. While in Atlanta, he found a job at Time Magazine’s Atlanta bureau. He completed his studies at Clark while working at the magazine.

Conyers eventually found his way to Milwaukee accepting a reporter position at the Milwaukee Community Journal.

While at The Community Journal he met Senator Monroe Swan. Swan was impressed with Conyers and offered him a position as his administrative aid. He worked in that capacity from 1973-1981.

In 1981, Conyers, along with Louvenia Johnson and Luther Golden co-founded The Christian Times newspaper that was devoted to church news within the city’s faith community. The paper was later revamped and renamed, The Milwaukee Times Weekly Newspaper. The new format offered general news for the Black community at a time when there was rarely positive news about the community being published through mainstream papers, according to Heath.

Johnson, his business partner, introduced Conyers to his wife Lynda Jackson. They married in 1983. Jackson-Conyers is the Publisher/President at The Milwaukee Times.

Thirty-three years ago, Conyers and Johnson established the Black Excellence Awards.

The Black Excellence Awards recognize groundbreaking African Americans from across the area who are serving communities, inspiring peers and transforming lives. The Black Excellence Awards is a fundraising event to provide scholarships to Milwaukee area high students.

Conyers had a strong affinity for the Black community, serving this population was important to him. “It was like breathing to him,” said Heath. “I’m one of the people who benefitted from his compassion and his professionalism.”

By his colleagues, employees and friends, Conyers will be remembered most for his knowledge and passion for the community and for compassion. AWARENESS

“He took me under his wing and showed me the business,” said George Neal, Marketing Manager & Assistant to the President at The Milwaukee Times. “He was a good man, a God fearing Christian man.”

“Those who knew him agree with me that their lives were enriched by knowing him and those who didn’t get the pleasure of meeting him really missed out on someone really special to the community,” Heath said.

Visitation will take place from 3-7p.m. on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at St. Mark A.M.E. Church, 1616 W. Atkinson Avenue, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Louvenia Johnson Scholarship Fund c/o Columbia Savings & Loan Assn., 2020 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53205.

Conyers is survived by his wife, Lynda and daughters Morgan and Deloris.