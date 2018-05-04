Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 13-19

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

PROGRAMS

Senior Ambassadors

Senior Ambassadors will meet one-on-one with older adults and their caregivers at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, May 14, 12-1 p.m. to assist in obtaining information and referrals regarding meals, medical care, transportation, legal issues and more. The program is a partnership between the Milwaukee County Department on Aging and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Green Home Series: Reducing Lead at Home

Join a representative from the City of Milwaukee’s Health Department as they discuss sources of lead in homes and how to reduce your exposure to lead hazards at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, May 14, 6-7 p.m. Find out what programs the City of Milwaukee has to offer residents to help.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 15, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, May 15, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Early Milwaukee History with Historic Milwaukee: The Early History of Milwaukee is a presentation reviewing Milwaukee’s history using images of iconic buildings throughout the City. Presented by Historic Milwaukee member and tour guide Bob Giese.

Memory Café

Memory Café offers people with dementia and their care partners the opportunity to enjoy regular, enjoyable social interaction with others in similar circumstances in a safe, welcoming environment along with refreshments at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, May 15, 1:30-3 p.m. First time attendees must register with the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin at 1.800.272.3900. Featuring: Board Games.

Milwaukee 53206 Film Screening

Join us in this opportunity to view and discuss the film documentary Milwaukee 53206 at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, May 16, 5:30-7 p.m. In the 53206 zip code in Milwaukee, 62% of adult men have spent time in jail or prison – the highest percentage of incarceration for a zip code in the United States. Milwaukee 53206 documents the story of three families caught in this destructive cycle of incarceration. Seating is limited; please register online at www.mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, May 17, 12- 1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Royal Wedding Tea & Book Party

Anglophiles! Get ready to celebrate the wedding of the year at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, May 18, 4-5:30 p.m. Sip tea, nibble a biscuit, and create a paper fascinator or fancy hat. A buffet of royally themed books will also be on display to peruse and discuss.

Mitchell Street Branch: Gathering Art, Stories and Place

Bring your family together to build community art at the Mitchell Street Branch with the Artists Working in Education Truck Studio at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, May 19, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Create art as a family or as an individual and take your art home if you’d like!

Active Adult: Tai Chi and Qigong

Calm your mind and strengthen your body in this six-week series which helps improve endurance, vitality and balance, manage stress and restore concentration at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 17, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Space is limited. Please arrive early for a spot.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, May 19, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, May 14, 6-7 p.m.

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 15, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, May 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Continued)

FOR TEENS

Makerspace Mediolympics: Gaming

Have fun and geek out in the Makerspace Mediolympics! At each workshop you will be given a different media challenge to complete individually or in a group. MPL’s Teen Interns will be on hand to help you learn how to use the equipment in the Makerspace to complete the challenge at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, May 19, 1:30-4:30 p.m. There will be prizes for the winners and refreshments throughout. Meet new people, show off your skills, and learn new ones with cool technology.

FOR FAMILIES

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, May 16, 6-7 p.m. Post Office: Create a card, letter or package and take turns setting up routes, delivering and receiving mail.

Summer Sing-a-long Series

Come in costume if desired and enjoy an interactive movie experience with snacks and songs at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, May 19, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Featuring: Beauty and the Beast (2017).

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 14, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also May 21. Closed May 28 for Memorial Day.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 16, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Session repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also May 23, 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, May 17, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 24, 31.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 24, 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 24, 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, May 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 24, 31.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 24, 31.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club with Madame Diane

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 14, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10. Also May 21.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, May 14, 4-5:30 p.m. Also May 21, June 4. Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, May 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Also May 22.

Saturdays at Central

Sunset Playhouse presents Aesop’s Fables at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Bug in a Rug brings some of the most well-known and beloved Aesop’s fables to life. Follow our adventurous animals as they learn about friendship and self-confidence.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Build with LEGO Bricks at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 19, 2-3 p.m. We’ll provide the LEGO bricks, you provide the creativity! Join other LEGO brick enthusiasts and see what you can create from the bottom up.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 24, 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 24, 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 17, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 24, closed May 28, 31.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, May 14, 4-4:45 p.m. Also May 21.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 15, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 22, 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, May 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 25.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, May 17, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 24, 31.

