Bucks Guard Matthew Dellavedova and Wife Aim to Help Youth in Community with Next Generation Vision Care Event

By Danielle Miller

Last week Milwaukee Bucks Guard Matthew Dellavedova helped the youth undergo vision exams with Our Next Generation, and now he’ll be back to help them pick out frames for their glasses.

The event is facilitated by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, and they’ll be helping more than 30 children who needed glasses.

The Eyeglass Selection took place on May 1st at Our Next Generation, 3421 W. Lisbon Ave., from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event brought in a professional from Wisconsin Vision to help those who need glasses.

“Wisconsin Vision is extremely excited to participate in Dellavedova’s outreach program,” said Wisconsin Vision Director of Marketing Tracey Esser in a press release. “This program is a great extension of our Clear Days Ahead Program, which was created in 2010 to bridge the gap between good vision and improved school performance for youth in Milwaukee’s poorest neighborhoods.”

The youth had an opportunity to find new frames with the help of Dellavedova and his wife, Anna.

They’ve been supporters of Our Next Generation for the last two seasons.

Dellavedova and his wife started Delly’s Deer Reading Program to create a genuine interest in reading and help boost the confidence in Our Next Generation’s middle and elementary school students.

Through helping Our Next Generation, Dellavedova realized how much youth struggled to read with vision problems, and how that affects their overall performance.

“I’m happy to return to Our Next Generation to help the children pick out glasses,” said Dellavedova in a press release. “Having been there last week during the screening, and seeing the need these youth have for glasses, it’s great to see our partners come together and help these children be well prepared for a summer full of reading.”