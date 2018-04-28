Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 6 to 12

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

ON DISPLAY

April 16-May 18

Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art 77 th Annual Member Showcase on display at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., first floor, Main Street. Join the Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art (MATA) for an artists’ reception celebrating the 77th Annual Members Showcase on Sunday, April 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, May 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline.

Bullet Journaling

Can a journal help you get stuff done? You bet! People all over the world are using bullet journaling to keep track of their to-do lists and everything else in their lives. Participants will learn about bullet journaling, try a few writing exercises, and create their own bullet journal at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, May 7, 6-7 p.m. Bring a notebook or journal to use.

Discovery Lunch

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 8, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Golden Oldies with the Rich Regent Band: Join us for this performance by clarinetist Rich Regent and accordionist Bill Anderson of the Rich Regent Band. Hear a diverse selection of “Golden Oldies” for the young at heart!

Build Your Own Cat Castle

Your favorite feline deserves better than a plain old box. Build and take home a meow-nificent cardboard cat castle (or a pet palace) for your purr-fect pet at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 8, 5-7 p.m. Supplies will be provided; adult supervision required for children. Participants will have a chance to win one of two coupons good for an hour of cat snuggles at Milwaukee’s first ever cat café, Sip & Purr, opening on the East Side this summer!

Small Business Resources 101

Learn how to find the right information to help you start your own business at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, May 10, 12 noon-1 p.m. Central Library business librarians will offer a free monthly program on useful print and electronic resources for small business planning.

Bring Your Own Device

Get help downloading FREE e-books, magazines, music and more! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 12, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Active Adult: Tai Chi and Qigong

Calm your mind and strengthen your body in this six-week series which helps improve endurance, vitality and balance, manage stress and restore concentration at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 10, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Space is limited. Please arrive early for a spot. Also May 17.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, May 12, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also May 19.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

King Drive Book Club

Join the King Drive Book Club presented by the Martin Luther King Branch Library in partnership with Rise & Grind Café. Check out the book at the library, then join the discussion at Rise & Grind Café at 2737 N. King Drive, Thursday, May 10, 11 a.m.-noon. This month: Untitled by Tierney Starr.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 10, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Teen Cooking & Wellness Series: Dinner Foods

Hosted by the MPL Teen Interns, this series is all about teen wellness. A variety of different healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner foods will be featured over the course of several weeks. At each workshop, teens will host a fun fitness activity and use makerspace technology to record recipes that can be shared with friends and family. Meet new people, have fun, and celebrate wellness at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, May 8, 5:30-7 p.m.

Teen Poetry Coffeehouse

We are transforming the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., into a cozy coffeehouse for our celebration of the end of the Poetry Contest on Saturday, May 12, 2:30-4 p.m. Join us as we announce the winners and provide fun activities that will flex your poetry muscles. Share your poem during our spoken word open mic or take a turn in the sound booth to make a professional recording of your poem. Coffee, hot chocolate and refreshments will be provided. Poetry Contest winners will be announced at 3:30 pm. Hosted by the Teen Advisory Board.

FOR FAMILIES

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, May 8, 6-7 p.m. Construction Site: Pack up the tools and get ready to plan and build with blocks at the construction site.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 7, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also May 14, 21. Closed May 28 for Memorial Day.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Session repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also May 16, 23, 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, May 10, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 17, 24, 31.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 17, 24, 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 17, 24, 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, May 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 17, 24, 31.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 17, 24, 31.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 9, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, May 12, 10-11:30 a.m.

French Club with Madame Diane

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 7, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10. Also May 14, 21.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, May 7, 4-5:30 p.m. Also May 14, 21, June 4. Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, May 8, 6-7:30 p.m. Also May 15, 22.

Saturdays at Central

Fairy Tale STEAM at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Help your little one explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, art and math – with a fairy tale twist!

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Build a Bridge at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 12, 2-3 p.m. Learn the basics about bridges and then create your own out of a variety of materials.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 17, 24, 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 17, 24, 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 17, 24, closed May 28, 31.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, May 7, 4-4:45 p.m. Also May 14, 21. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 8, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 15, 22, 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, May 11, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 18, 25.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, May 10, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 17, 24, 31.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP