Third Annual MPS Alumni Reunion this May

By Ethan Duran

The Third Annual MPS Alumni Reunion is being held at the Tripoli Shrine Center on May 11.

The reunion is going to have free food, a lip sync battle and a Soul Train Scramble Board. The purpose of the event is to celebrate MPS’s alumni, and it’s open to anyone who has graduated from an MPS high school. The reunion will be held at 5:00-8:30 p.m. RSVPs are available through the Milwaukee Public Schools website by April 27.

“It’s great to see people of all ages come in,” said Allicia Washington-White, MPS Alumni and Student Engagement Associate. “Even if your school was closed or renamed, you are still invited to come to the event.”

She says that anyone who has graduated from an MPS high school is a part of a forever family.

Participants are encouraged to wear their school gear, as the most recognition goes to schools with the most alumni present. There will be a photo booth, DJ and a lip sync battle where alums get to choose songs from their high school days. Attendees are also encouraged to enter songs to a Jammin’ Yearbook Playlist on the MPS alumni website.

Over 200 people have already registered to attend the event. Some attending alums have only graduated in 2017, while graduates from the 1960s still show up to reunions in their old letterman jackets.

The Department of Business, Community and Family Partnerships is hosting the reunion. The department forms partnerships with businesses and community members in Milwaukee, and offers services like informational workshops and professional development for school staff.

Most attendees from previous reunions volunteer as mentors and tutors for students.

For more information visit http://www.mpsalumnihub.com/Alumni-Hub.htm.