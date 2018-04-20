Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Third Annual MPS Alumni Reunion this May

By Ethan Duran

Alums at a previous MPS reunion. (Photo by Allicia Washington-White)

The Third Annual MPS Alumni Reunion is being held at the Tripoli Shrine Center on May 11.

The reunion is going to have free food, a lip sync battle and a Soul Train Scramble Board. The purpose of the event is to celebrate MPS’s alumni, and it’s open to anyone who has graduated from an MPS high school. The reunion will be held at 5:00-8:30 p.m. RSVPs are available through the Milwaukee Public Schools website by April 27.

“It’s great to see people of all ages come in,” said Allicia Washington-White, MPS Alumni and Student Engagement Associate. “Even if your school was closed or renamed, you are still invited to come to the event.”

She says that anyone who has graduated from an MPS high school is a part of a forever family.

Participants are encouraged to wear their school gear, as the most recognition goes to schools with the most alumni present. There will be a photo booth, DJ and a lip sync battle where alums get to choose songs from their high school days. Attendees are also encouraged to enter songs to a Jammin’ Yearbook Playlist on the MPS alumni website.

Over 200 people have already registered to attend the event. Some attending alums have only graduated in 2017, while graduates from the 1960s still show up to reunions in their old letterman jackets.

The Department of Business, Community and Family Partnerships is hosting the reunion. The department forms partnerships with businesses and community members in Milwaukee, and offers services like informational workshops and professional development for school staff.

Most attendees from previous reunions volunteer as mentors and tutors for students.

For more information visit http://www.mpsalumnihub.com/Alumni-Hub.htm.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Danielle L Miller
Yasmine Outlaw
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383