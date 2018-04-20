Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 29 to May 5

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL POETRY MONTH

Poetic Crafting

Celebrate National Poetry Month by writing your own poem or turning an old favorite into a spectacular piece of art during this afternoon of poetry and crafts at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, April 30, 2-4 p.m. Use black-out poetry, collage, zentangle, and poetry gift boxes to create a craft to take home and enjoy.

ON DISPLAY

April 16-May 18

Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art 77 th Annual Member Showcase on display at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., first floor, Main Street. Join the Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art (MATA) for an artists’ reception celebrating the 77th Annual Members Showcase on Sunday, April 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low impact and chair assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides you through a 60-minute gentle yoga session including mindful meditation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 26, 10-11 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided, if you prefer a mat please bring your own. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org .

Discovery Lunch

A one-hour program that lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, May 1, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Golden Oldies with the Rich Regent Band: Join us for this performance by clarinetist Rich Regent and accordionist Bill Anderson of the Rich Regent Band. Hear a diverse selection of “Golden Oldies” for the young at heart!

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 1, 6-7 p.m. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Crosswords, Coloring and Coffee

Perk up your afternoon with a cup of coffee while working on a crossword puzzle or a coloring sheet at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, May 2, 12-1:30 p.m. Hot beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Vegetarian Cookbook Book Club

Plant-based diets are good for you! Try recipes at home, then discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, May 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring: Family Vegetarian Cooking by Good Housekeeping. Cookbooks are available to check out one month prior to discussion. No food will be prepared at meetings.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, May 3, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

Active Adult: Tai Chi and Qigong

Calm your mind and strengthen your body in this six-week series which helps improve endurance, vitality and balance, manage stress and restore concentration at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 3, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Space is limited. Please arrive early for a spot. Also May 10, 17.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 3, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

May the Fourth Be With You Crafternoon

Fly casually into the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., for a special Star Wars Day crafternoon on Friday, May 4, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Enjoy music from the movies while creating a variety of crafts, including a paper bag Chewbacca and a Lando Calrissian cape. Star Wars fans of all ages are welcome to attend. Costumes optional but strongly encouraged.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, May 5, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also May 12, 19.

FOR TEENS

Teen Cooking & Wellness Series: Lunch Foods

Hosted by the MPL Teen Interns, this series is all about teen wellness. A variety of different healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner foods will be featured at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, May 1, 5:30-7 p.m. At each workshop, teens will host a fun fitness activity and use makerspace technology to record recipes that can be shared with friends and family. Meet new people, have fun, and celebrate wellness!

Makerspace Mediolympics: Graphic Design

Have fun and geek out in the Makerspace Mediolympics at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, May 5, 1:30-4:30 p.m. At each workshop you will be given a different media challenge to complete individually or in a group. MPL’s Teen Interns will be on hand to help you learn how to use the equipment in the Makerspace to complete each challenge. There will be prizes for the winners and refreshments throughout. Meet new people, show off your skills, and learn new ones with cool technology. For teens 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

A Celebration of Arabic Culture

Celebrate Children’s Day/Book Day with the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition as they explore Arabic culture through activities, story, music and fun at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, April 30, 6-7 p.m.

Children’s Day/Book Day

Enjoy a bilingual story time in Spanish and English. Read, sing and have fun together at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, April 30, 6-7 p.m.

Secret Garden Sensory Play Story Time

Explore sensory play outdoors in the Secret Garden at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, May 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Each session will include stories, songs and exploratory play with bubbles, water, sand or dirt. Things could get messy – so dress accordingly! Registration is required, call 286-3011 or register online at mpl.org. (Program will be held indoors in case of inclement weather.)

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, May 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Flower Shop: Help customers arrange flowers, run the cash register, and write up orders at the pretend flower shop.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 30, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 2, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Session repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also May 9, 16, 23, 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, May 3, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, May 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31

FOR CHILDREN

French Club with Madame Diane

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 30, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10.

Rube Goldberg Mania

Explore the domino effect and make a complicated machine do a simple task at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, April 30, 4-5 p.m. Get inspired by the new book Rube Goldberg’s Simple Normal Humdrum School Day written by Jennifer George, Rube’s granddaughter, and illustrated by Wisconsin native Ed Steckley.

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books to furry friends provided by The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Great for reluctant readers.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, April 30, 5-6 p.m. Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, May 5, 1-2 p.m.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, May 1, 6-7:30 pm. Also May 8, 15, 22.

Saturdays at Central

Comic Book STEAM at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Help your little one explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, art and math – with a comic book twist!

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Graphic Novel Workshop at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 5, 2-3 p.m. If you ever wanted to write and illustrate a graphic novel, comic or zine, here’s your chance! Plan, write and draw a story of your own creation with help from our staff. Participants are encouraged to attend both workshops.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 3, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, April 30, 4-4:45 p.m. Also May 7, 14, 21.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 1, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 8, 15, 22, 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, May 4, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 11, 18, 25.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, May 3, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 10, 17, 24, 31.

