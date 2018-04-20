MATC Requesting BIDs for Remodeling Specified Areas: Downtown Milwaukee Campus and Oak Creek Campus Fire Tower Expansion

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-006R

DUE: Friday, May 11, 2018

Remodeling Specified Areas: Downtown Milwaukee Campus Streetscaping & 6th Street Improvements, Project 2018896

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, Landscaping, Roofing

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-010

DUE: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Oak Creek Campus Fire Tower Expansion FY18, Project 2018893

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC, Paving, Plumbing, Site Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.