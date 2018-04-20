MATC Requesting BIDs for Remodeling Specified Areas: Downtown Milwaukee Campus and Oak Creek Campus Fire Tower Expansion

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES
Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-006R
DUE: Friday, May 11, 2018
Remodeling Specified Areas: Downtown Milwaukee Campus Streetscaping & 6th Street Improvements, Project 2018896
Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, Landscaping, Roofing
************************************************
BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-010
DUE: Thursday, May 10, 2018
Oak Creek Campus Fire Tower Expansion FY18, Project 2018893
Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC, Paving, Plumbing, Site Work
************************************************
Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:
1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).
2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.
3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.
MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.