House of Fashion Boutique is Rebranding itself

By Nyesha Stone

House of Fashion Boutique, located at 4144 W. 56th St. has been around since April of 2013, and now, nearly five years later, they’ve decided to rebrand themselves.

There are many “Houses of Fashion” around the country, so owner Christine Tackes and her husband Paul Tackes decided it was time to change the name. Their new name will be Nylah Rose, the name of their youngest daughter.

“We want to make sure when you look up our business name, we want you to find us,” said Christine.

They’re also working with the marketing team from Alverno College to create a new website. Although they’re rebranding, Christine says customers will still receive great customer service, the latest trends and everything that was provided before.

“We’re going to continue to put our best foot forward when it comes to customer service,” said Christine.

Before her storefront, Christine was in the dental field for five years, then one day she saw a storefront in Menomonee Falls and went to Paul with the idea to open a clothing store.

This may seem like a random dream, but in actuality, it steamed back to her teen years. Throughout high school, Christine was known for cutting up and designing clothes for students. She also went to modeling school and modeled for a few years, which lead to her selling jewelry.

Years later and she’s made her way back into the fashion business.

“She didn’t start it [the business] because of the money, but because of her love for fashion,” said Paul.

Christine opened her first storefront in the Falls for four months, but she wasn’t attracting her target audience, so she relocated to Brown Deer. Her business resided there for two and a half years before she relocated to Midtown Shopping Center because all of the big corporations were leaving Brown Deer.

“The smartest business move was to relocate,” said Christine. “Bigger businesses help out smaller businesses by attracting more customers.”

Christine doesn’t design the clothes she sells because it’s too time consuming. Instead, she travels to places like Los Angeles and New York to find the latest trends to bring back home.

Paul says revamping their website is like starting a new business since everything is online. He says they will always have a tangible store people can go to but having an online site like Fashion Nova is a great business move.

“We’re thankful that Milwaukee did help establish us, but we’re looking to expand,” said Paul.

Eventually, Christine wants to partner with local universities to work with women who want to enter the fashion industry.

House of Fashion Boutique provides fashion tips, helps style up clothes and provides other services like getting your makeup done.

Soon, Nylah Rose will be a household name.

For more details, visit their current website at www.MakeUaStar.com