Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 22-28

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL POETRY MONTH

2018 Teen Poetry Contest

Do you have a way with words? Milwaukee youth ages 10-18 are encouraged to submit an original poem to this year’s Poetry Contest. Submit up to two poems at mpl.org/poetrycontest from April 1-30. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each age category: 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18. Attend a workshop to get inspired to submit your original work. Workshop dates and more info will be available at mpl.org/poetrycontest.

Art of Coping with Poetry

Join True Skool Educators to create poetry that encourages important dialogue beyond stigmas and empowers participants to educate others on coping mechanisms. For youth ages 10-18.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, April 23, 5-6 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, April 24, 5-6 p.m. Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, April 28, 3-4 p.m.

MONEY SMART WEEK

You Can Stop Debt Collector Harassment

Are you being harassed by debt collector robocalls? You have the right to stop this harassment and might also be entitled to as much as $1500 per illegal call. Attorney Mike Lueder used to represent the robocallers, so he knows their game. He’ll show you how to beat them at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, April 23, 6-7 p.m. Sponsored by Hansen Reynolds LLC.

Protecting Your Identity

PRESENTED IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH. Identity thieves are working hard to get your information. This workshop will give you the tools you need to keep these thieves at bay at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, April 23, 6-7 p.m. You’ll review how scammers get your information, how to track your finances to stop theft, and how to protect yourself. Please register by calling 414.286.3011 or online at www.mpl.org . Presented by Educator’s Credit Union.

Preschool Story Time Financial Literacy

Fun stories, songs, and fingerplays are designed to help preschoolers develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Join the fun at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Child care centers are welcome. Each child will receive a free copy of Those Shoes by Maribeth Boelts donated by Ally Bank. Books are available while supplies last.

Money Matters Fair

Learn about qualifying for a car loan with financial coaching through a YWCA program, creating a budget, reducing debt and using credit wisely, making informed financial choices, minimizing your risk and/or recovering from identity theft, the value of personal insurance and why it’s never too late or too early to save for retirement at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, April 24, 3-6 p.m.

Payday Loans & Predatory Lending

Borrowing money can be intimidating. Learn about smart borrowing practices, your rights as a borrower, and how to avoid being a victim of predatory lending at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, April 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Please register by calling 414.263.5450 or at wwbic.com. Sponsored by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation.

Understanding the Stock Market

Learn about basic investing information including a description of what a public company is, what stocks are, why and how to invest, and the different kinds of investments available. Presented by BetterInvesting Wisconsin Chapter.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, April 25, 6-7 p.m.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, April 27, 2-3 p.m.

Get Your Free Credit Report Now !

Receive help accessing and printing your report for free at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. CIBC will provide assistance on how to read your credit report and how to file disputes if necessary. CIBC consultations will be provided first come, first served. Presented by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Starting an Investment Club

Why do people want to be part of an investment club? How do you find other potential members? What are the steps and things to consider when forming a club? Learn about investment clubs at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, April 26, 2-3 p.m. Presented by BetterInvesting Wisconsin Chapter.

ON DISPLAY

April 16-May 18

Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art 77 th Annual Member Showcase on display at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., first floor, Main Street. Join the Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art (MATA) for an artists’ reception celebrating the 77th Annual Members Showcase on Sunday, April 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Spotlight Exhibit Series

The Spotlight Exhibit Series showcases rotating exhibits from the Milwaukee Public Library’s Rarities Collection. Enjoy a self-guided tour of books, prints, posters, illuminated manuscripts, and other treasures not normally on display at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, April 23, 12-7:30 p.m. The April theme is Zines, with an array of handmade publications from around the country.

Ask a Question, Save a Life: QPR Suicide Prevention Training

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Gatekeeper Training at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 24, 6-7:30 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has recently lost a loved one.

Wednesday Wool

Bring your yarn and needles or crochet hook for Wednesday Wool at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, April 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Share your latest project or start something new. Tea and coffee will be provided while supplies last.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, April 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Prevent Stress From Affecting Your Health, Life and Productivity

Learn how stress affects you physiologically, physically, emotionally, and behaviorally at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, April 25, 6-7:30 p.m. Receive simple, yet powerful techniques to quickly ease your mental and emotional distress in no more than 30-60 seconds. Dr. Tony Piparo is an internationally bestselling author, speaker, coach and award-winning researcher.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low impact and chair assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides you through a 60-minute gentle yoga session including mindful meditation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 26, 10-11 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided, if you prefer a mat please bring your own. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org .

Patent Searching 101

Protect your product! Central Library Business Librarians will explain the seven-step strategy for conducting a patent search at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 26, 12-1:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. The Milwaukee Public Library is a Patent and Trademark Resource Center of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 26, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts.

Active Adult: Tai Chi and Qigong

Calm your mind and strengthen your body in this six-week series which helps improve endurance, vitality and balance, manage stress and restore concentration at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 26, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Space is limited. Please arrive early for a spot. Also May 3, 10, 17.

Tabletop Gaming Day

Gear up for International Tabletop Day with a variety of games old and new along with snacks and fun raffle prizes at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, April 27, 3-6 p.m.

Knitting at the Library

A bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, April 27, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, April 28, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, April 24, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. April: The Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

History Buff Book Club

Conquistador: Hernán Cortés, King Montezuma, and the Last Stand of the Aztecs by Buddy Levy at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 26, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Smash Journaling

Sketch it, quote it, picture it, note it! A smash journal is all about self-expression – and anything goes. Try your hand at various forms of smash journaling with the provided supplies, or bring in your own materials and we’ll help make them into a fabulous book at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, April 24, 4:305:30 p.m. For teens ages 13-18.

Teen Cooking & Wellness Series: Breakfast Foods

Hosted by the MPL Teen Interns, this series is all about teen wellness. A variety of different healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner foods will be featured over the course of several weeks. At each workshop, teens will host a fun fitness activity and use makerspace technology to record recipes that can be shared with friends and family. Meet new people, have fun, and celebrate wellness at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, April 24, 5:30-7 p.m.

How to Make Your Dreams a Reality

Create a dream board to help visualize some goals and make plans for your future at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, April 25, 3:30-4:30 p.m. When you surround yourself with images of who you want to be, what you want to have, and where you want to live, your life can change to match those pictures. For teens ages 13-18.

Makerspace Mediolympics: Video

Have fun and geek out in the Makerspace Mediolympics at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell Street, Saturday, April 28, 1:30-4:30 p.m. At each workshop you will be given a different media challenge to complete individually or in a group. MPL’s Teen Interns will be on hand to help you learn how to use the equipment in the Makerspace to complete each challenge. There will be prizes for the winners and refreshments throughout. Meet new people, show off your skills, and learn new ones with cool technology. For teens 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Let’s Celebrate Earth Day

We’ll start with some stories and end with a beautiful, useful craft project made from recycled materials that you can display at home at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, April 25, 4-5 p.m.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 23, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Apr. 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 25, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, April 26, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, April 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, April 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club with Madame Diane

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 23, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10. Also Apr. 30.

Author, Author !

Make your own book or journal from scratch on World Book Day at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, April 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration. Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, April 24, 4-5 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

S.T.E.A.M. Story Time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Help your little one explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, art and math. We’ll read books and discover new concepts through experimentation.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Graphic Novel Workshop at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 28, 2-3 p.m. If you ever wanted to write and illustrate a graphic novel, comic or zine, here’s your chance! Plan, write and draw a story of your own creation with help from our staff. Participants are encouraged to attend both workshops. Continued Saturday, May 5, 2-3 pm.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, April 24, 5-6:30 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 25, 4-5:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, April 23, 4:30-6 p.m.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, April 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, April 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 26, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, April 23, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Apr. 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 26, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, April 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP