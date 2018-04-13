MATC Requesting BIDs for Remodeling Specified Areas: West Allis Campus and Mequon Campus Building Envelope Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-002

DUE: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Remodeling Specified Areas: West Allis Campus, Project 2015542.19 & 2017730.02

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-003R

DUE: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Mequon Campus Building Envelope Improvements FY18, Project 2018880

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Masonry, Sheet Metal, Ironwork

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the date shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.