Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for St. Ann Center – Bucyrus Campus New Bandshell & Building Addition

ATTENTION: SBE/WBE/DBE/MBE/CITY OF MKE RESIDENTS

Subcontractors and Suppliers
Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes for the following project:

St. Ann Center – Bucyrus Campus
New Bandshell & Building Addition
2450 W North Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53205

Bid Date:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 2:00PM

Catalyst Construction
ATTN: Kathryn Sullivan or Jim Peterson
833 E Michigan St #1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
ksullivan@catalystbuilds.com
jpeterson@catalystbuilds.com

Ph: 414-727-6840 Fax: 414-727-6830
“An equal opportunity employer.”

