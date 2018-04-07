Non-Profit Organization to Host First Annual Restore Weekend to Uplift Young Women of Color

By Danielle Miller

The first annual Restore Weekend will be hosted by the non-profit organization By JadeCharon in a twoday event. Restore Weekend, which goes from April 20-21, is centered around giving the Milwaukee community an opportunity to uplift young black women and address how young women perceive themselves, and the world they live in.

“I worked to create this program for young girls, 11 to 18 years old, by fusing education, art and social issues and to help guide them on their own journey,” said Jade Robertson founder of By JadeCharon.

The events that will take place over the two days consists of iLove Myself Fundraising Mixer on Friday, April 20 at On the Bayou, The Gem Project on Saturday, April 21 at TRUE Skool Inc., 161 W. Wisconsin Ave Suite 1000, and ending with the Restore Dance Festival Saturday night, also at TRUE Skool Inc.

“I believe that the presence of art in our communities promote healing and social change,” said Robertson. “When women, especially women of color, have the platform to showcase their artistry, mentorship, and a celebration for the design of their physical bodies, a space for radical self-love and restoration occurs in that individual and her community.”

The Restore Weekend events are designed to showcase restorative powers in Milwaukee and give community members an opportunity to support the women of the community and to give them an opportunity to participate in future events.

Robertson is a choreographer from Milwaukee who currently resides in California and has 10 years of experience in community organizations, and recently launched a leotard line for dancers of all body types to promote body positivity for all dancers.

The preparation for the Restore Weekend was supported by members of the community who helped get the space for the fundraiser and dance. The events help give emerging choreographers experience in applying for shows and allow them a place to be seen.

She plans to continue the event on a yearly basis, helping keep the arts alive in the Milwaukee community through partnerships and fundraising to continue her movement.