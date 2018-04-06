Mother and Daughter Duo are on Tour for the Fourth Time

By Nyesha Stone

Entrepreneurship is something most strive to achieve, but due to a lack of resources and knowledge many may not get the chance to be their own boss. Dr. Stacia Pierce and Ariana Pierce are not only entrepreneurs but a mother and daughter duo changing the lives of women around the country.

Stacia and her daughter Ariana began working together five years ago. Given Stacia’s 20 plus years of experience in life coaching and Ariana’s skills with social media, being a team has given them major success.

“It’s brought a lot of millennials on board,” said Stacia. “She’s brought a whole new relevancy to social media that helped our company.”

Everyone expects for the duo to bump heads, but they both agree, working together has only helped them in their individual ventures.

“We let each other bring ideas to the table,” said Ariana. “I trust her, she knows what she’s talking about, and she’s open to my ideas.”

This is the women’s fourth year hosting their The Entrepreneur’s Prosperity Tour, in which they travel to different states and host workshops revolved around entrepreneurship.

Their next two stops are New York on April 21 and Atlanta on May 19, in which they spend about a half of day giving coaching sessions.

“It really gets people to change their mindset,” said Stacia. “We’re empowering them.”

Stacia has published 21 books, created various coaching programs and courses, and lifestyle products.

Many people want to listen to what she has to say. Before the creation of email, Stacia would receive handwritten letters in the mail from people asking for her help, which led her to creating these workshops.

Years later, Stacia and Ariana are selling out, with a maximum of around 300 people per workshop, mainly helping women. Although they target women, about 25 percent of their tour participants are men.

The women like to keep the workshops around 300 because with a smaller group, they’re able to sign books, individually talk to participants, do Q&A sessions and take pictures.

“They’re not going to sit with us on tour and not have a life switch that happens,” said Stacia.

Ariana follows in the footsteps of her mother when it comes to being her own boss. She owns six successful businesses, including her internationally known nail polish company: superstarnaillacquer.com.

She has four tips for the youth who want to get started on the road to entrepreneurship:

1.Find out what you want to do in life

2. Research the market you want to enter

3. Create a vision board

4. Know you can overcome your circumstances

Ariana emphasizes focusing on the vision board because “they help you to dream bigger [and] they help you move in the direction of your dream.”

Since Stacia can’t be everywhere but wants to help as many people as she can, she decided to give out a free six-week course that provides a portion of her services. For those interested, all you have to do is sign up at http://lifecoach2women.com/main/. According to Stacia, this service would cost over $1,000.

“We don’t just take, we give,” said Stacia.