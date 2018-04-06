Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 15-21

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL POETRY MONTH

A Reading with Soham Patel

Celebrate National Poetry Month with poet Soham Patel at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 17, 6-7 p.m. in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. Soham Patel is the author of four chapbooks. Her first full-length collection of poetry, to afar from afar, is now available from Writ Large Press. Patel studies in the Creative Writing PhD program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a staff member for Kundiman, a national non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing generations of writers and readers of Asian American Literature.

Blackout Poetry

Forget about writer’s block! Celebrate National Poetry Month by creating a poem without writing a word at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, April 17, 5-7 p.m. Take a marker, grab a page from an old book, and black out words you don’t want. The words that remain will be your poem! All supplies will be provided.

For Teens

2018 Teen Poetry Contest

Do you have a way with words? Milwaukee youth ages 10-18 are encouraged to submit an original poem to this year’s Poetry Contest. Submit up to two poems at mpl.org/poetrycontest from April 1-30. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each age category: 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18. Attend a workshop to get inspired to submit your original work. Workshop dates and more info will be available at mpl.org/poetrycontest.

Poem in Your Pocket

View various styles of poems, or write your own Haiku; a three-line poem, at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, April 17, 5-6 p.m. Snacks will be provided. For teens ages 13-18.

For Families & Children

Magnetic Poetry

Create your own portable, magnetic words to arrange into playful poems at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, April 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Write a Poem and Create a Display Piece

Celebrate National Poetry Month by writing a poem and matting your masterpiece at the at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, April 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Poem in My Pocket .

April 27 is Poem in Your Pocket Day. Read about various styles of poems with the book A Kick in the Head . Write your own three-line poem called a Haiku at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, April 17, 4-5 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

ON DISPLAY

April 16-May 18

Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art 77 th Annual Member Showcase on display at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., first floor, Main Street. Join the Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art (MATA) for an artists’ reception celebrating the 77th Annual Members Showcase on Sunday, April 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

PROGRAMS

Milwaukee 53206 Film Screening

Join us for this opportunity to view and discuss the film documentary Milwaukee 53206 at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, April 16, 6-7:30 p.m. In the 53206 zip code in Milwaukee, 62% of adult men have spent time in jail or prison – the highest percentage of incarceration for a zip code in the United States. Milwaukee 53206 documents the story of three families caught in this destructive cycle of incarceration. Seating is limited; please register online at www.mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 17, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

One-hour programs that let you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, April 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Understanding Chakras: Chakras represent spirituality, creativity, emotional contentedness, vitality, expression, insight, and love. You’ll learn to locate your chakras and the benefits to tapping into each one.

Memory Cafés: Kick-off Event

John McFadden, coauthor of Aging Together: Dementia, Friendship, and Flourishing Communities will speak at an event kicking-off Memory Cafés at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, April 17, 1:30-3 p.m. Memory Cafés are opportunities for people with dementia and their care partners to enjoy regular, enjoyable social interaction with others in similar circumstances in a safe, welcoming environment along with refreshments. First time attendees must register with the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin at 1.800.272.3900.

Family Budgeting

Explore simple budgeting and how to manage your household spending plan if your budget doesn’t match at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, April 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Please register by calling 414-263-5450 or at wwbic.com. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation.

Milwaukee Grows

Milwaukee Public Library’s Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., will host a community garden again this year in partnership with Groundwork Milwaukee. Learn about Milwaukee Grows, a network of community gardens, and how it helps grow healthy communities, fresh food and green spaces at a program at the library on Wednesday, April 18, 6-7 p.m. Then sign up to garden one of the plots at the library during a community planting day in May.

Financial Literacy Workshop: Home Buying

Associated Bank offers a series of free financial literacy workshops where experts will explain different aspects of financial literacy and answer questions at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, April 18, 6-7 p.m.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low impact and chair assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides you through a 60-minute gentle yoga session including mindful meditation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 19, 10-11 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided, if you prefer a mat please bring your own. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org . Also Apr. 26.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 19, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 19, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also April 26.

Active Adult: Tai Chi and Qigong

Calm your mind and strengthen your body in this six-week series which helps improve endurance, vitality and balance, manage stress and restore concentration at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 19, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Space is limited. Please arrive early for a spot. Also Apr. 26, May 3, 10, 17.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, April 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Justice for All Book Club

Join the discussion of The Selma of the North: Civil Rights Insurgency in Milwaukee by Patrick D. Jones at the

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, April 16, 6-7 p.m. Between 1958 and 1970, a distinctive movement for racial justice emerged from unique circumstances in Milwaukee. A series of local leaders inspired growing numbers of people to participate in campaigns against employment and housing discrimination, segregated public schools, the membership of public officials in discriminatory organizations, welfare cuts, and police brutality. The Milwaukee movement culminated in the dramatic 1967 open housing campaign.

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of White Trash by Nancy Isenberg at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, April 17, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrik Backman at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, April 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Jewelry & Friendship Bracelets

Discover your creative side and have fun when you join us for an hour of making friendship bracelets and jewelry at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Make something for yourself or for a family member.

Appy Hour

Play games and try new apps with friends at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, April 18, 5-6:30 p.m. Please bring your own tablet or smart phone. We will be downloading apps.

FOR FAMILIES

Yoga for Families

OmTown Yoga instructor Pamela Miller integrates literacy skills like a love of reading with other life skills such as mindfulness and self-regulation at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, April 16, 67 p.m. No equipment necessary. All ages welcome with an accompanying adult.

Let’s Celebrate Earth Day

We’ll start with some stories and end with a beautiful, useful craft project made from recycled materials that you can display at home.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, April 17, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, April 17, 6-7 p.m.

Corduroy’s Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Corduroy is celebrating his 50th birthday! Bring your favorite stuffed animal along for stories and a treat to the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, April 17, 6-7 p.m. Your toy will get to stay overnight in the library for a sleepover, and when you pick them up the next day you’ll get to see all the fun they had!

Play and Learn: Doctor’s Office

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Pretend you are the doctor and check your patients, make a diagnosis, give immunizations and help them feel “all better” at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, April 18, 6-7 p.m. Bring your own doll if you wish.

Messy Toddler Time

Explore your senses with a variety of fun and messy sensory-stimulating activities at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, April 20, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2-3 and their grown-ups.

Play Dough Palooza

Join the play dough party! Explore and create together as a family at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, April 21, 10-11 a.m. Bring your creativity and we will provide play dough in a variety of scents, sparkles, and colors. Toys and tools will also be available. All ages welcome with an accompanying adult.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 16, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Apr. 23, 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 18, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, April 19, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 26.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, April 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 26.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, April 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 26.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 26.

FOR CHILDREN

French Club with Madame Diane

Join us for a fun hour of French vocabulary, lapbooks and a snack at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 16, 4-5 p.m. For ages 6-10. Also Apr. 23, 30.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration. Villard Square , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, April 19, 4-5 p.m.

WALL-E’s Earth Day

Get inspired for Earth Day with a recycled robot craft, followed by a showing of Disney’s WALL-E at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, April 21, 1:30-4 p.m. Sponsored by a grant from the Dutton Foundation.

Saturdays at Central

Milwaukee Youth Theater presents The Princess and the Pea at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join the cast of Milwaukee Youth Theater’s The Princess and the Pea for a free preview performance. This production will be set in a modern day “celebrity kingdom.” Enjoy scenes from the play and a few participatory theater games to engage audience members of all ages. Join us at Lincoln Center of the Arts on April 26, 27, and May 4 for full-length performances.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Join the fun at the Graphic Novel Book Club at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 21, 2-3 p.m. Roller Girl by Victoria Jamieson is the story of a 5th grader’s summer spent at Roller Derby Camp. Talk about it with other fans of the book, roller derby, and comics!

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, April 17, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Apr. 24.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 18, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Apr. 25. Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, April 16, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Apr. 23.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, April 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 26.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, April 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 26.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 26.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, April 16, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Apr. 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 24.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 19, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 26.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, April 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 26.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP