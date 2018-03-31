Spotlight: Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs represents the 6th District of the City of Milwaukee. She made history as the youngest woman to ever serve on the city’s Common Council. Alderwoman Coggs is the first African-American woman to ever serve as Chair of the Finance and Personnel Committee. Currently she is a member of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee, the Milwaukee Public Library Board, Wisconsin Center District Board and the Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation (NIDC).

A champion fighter for impactful legislation that she has sponsored, Ald. Milele A. Coggs takes an active role with community engagement by facilitating over 50 neighborhood walks throughout the summer, hosting quarterly 6th District Town Hall meetings, as well as, countless other neighborhood gatherings. Implementing critical legislation and being hands on with the community, she finds time to bring essential resources to residents through events she created such as MKE Housing Resource Fair, MKE Business Now Entrepreneurship Summit, Clean City Project, Bronzeville Week and Girls’ Day at City Hall. A graduate from Riverside University High School, Alderwoman Coggs attended Fisk University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Business and English and she received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin Madison Law School. Alderwoman Coggs is married and a proud mother of two.