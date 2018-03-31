Reminder to Vote in Midterm Election

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

In a country, that according to Google has a population of 325.7 million people, making one’s voice heard can seem like a next to impossible task. That country is America. This past weekend, the survivors of the Parkland High School shooting made their voices heard during the March for Our Lives rally held in Washington D.C. and across the nation.

The protest called for stricter gun regulations, and urged those both present and not, that to ensure a change they needed to find themselves inside a voting booth. By voting, the revolution can continue.

In Wisconsin, the revolution will be continuing Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Like the elections this past February, it’s another Midterm Election and as always in person voting is permitted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In order to vote, the state of Wisconsin requires citizens to show their state ID and to vote in their polling place unless they send in an absentee ballot or register for the early vote. More information on the ballot, polling places and IDs can be found at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.

It’s important that American citizens recognize the importance of voting in this country because despite its population not everyone is permitted to vote. Sometimes, the vote of one person can signify the voices of hundreds in addition to their own. For example, even if your grandchildren, or siblings, or children can’t vote, you can. If you know someone undocumented, or who’s not a citizen, they can’t vote but you can.

By voting, you can lend your voice to those who are fighting to make their voices heard. Your vote today could change the outcome for future generations.

In America, every vote counts. Interestingly enough though, not everyone who is eligible to vote actually does. People either choose not to vote or they choose not to register to vote at all. According to FairVote.org, in recent presidential elections, only 60% of eligible voters choose to vote and in midterm elections that number drops to 40%. If every vote counts, and it does, then so does every election. And though you’ll never know, your vote could be the one that changes it all, the one that continues the revolution.

America has been in a constant revolution since it’s conception because its people know how to make their voices heard. Sometimes, it’s through protest both silent and loud, sometimes, it’s through demonstration both powerful and impacting, and sometimes, it’s through action both brave and effective.

Revolution happens through art, through marches and, above all through people. So, Tuesday, April 3, make your voice heard, continue the revolution and vote. Vote not just because you can, but because you should.