Notice of Spring Election, Referendum Election and Sample Ballots

Notice of Spring Election and Sample Ballots

April 3, 2018

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a spring election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on April 3, 2018, at which the officers named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office to be voted for, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, for a referendum, if any, in the sample ballot included with this notice.

INFORMATION TO VOTERS

Upon entering the polling place, a voter shall state his or her name and address, show an acceptable form of photo identification and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If a voter is not registered to vote, a voter may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence, if the voter presents proof of residence in a form specified by law. Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall retire alone to a voting booth and cast his or her ballot except that a voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall fill in the oval next to “no” if opposed to the question.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen at “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen at “no” if opposed to the question.

The vote should not be cast in any other manner. Not more than five minutes’ time shall be allowed inside a voting booth or machine. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in casting his or her vote may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

If the voter spoils an optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve so the marks do not show. After casting his or her vote, the voter shall leave the booth, insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve, or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing or understanding English or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

A sample of the official ballot is included with this notice.

Wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 75, 77, 78, 79, and 90 will have the same contests on their ballot as appear on the sample ballot included with this notice.

Wards 20, 21, 22, 52, 53, 54, 55, and 56 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 1

Vote for 1

Casey Shorts

Theodore A. Lipscomb, Sr.

write-in

Wards 3, 4, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, and 98 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 2

Vote for 1

Sequanna Taylor

write-in

Wards 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 179, 180, 181, and 182 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 3

Vote for 1

Sheldon A. Wasserman

write-in

Wards 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 241, 242, 243, 244, 247, 248, 249, 252, 257, 258, 259, 284, 285, 290, 291, 322, 324, and 325 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 4

Vote for 1

Marina Dimitrijevic

write-in

Wards 104, 105, 106, 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 161, 162, 165, 169, 170, 171, 185, 186, 187, 190, 196, 197, 198, 200, 201, 202, and 214 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 5

Vote for 1

Marcelia Nicholson

write-in

Wards 85, 86, 210, and 211 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 6

Vote for 1

Jim Luigi Schmitt

write-in

Wards 27, 30, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 51, 61, 63, 64, 65, 72, 73, 74, 76, 91, 94, 95, 96, 97, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 107, and 163 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 7

Vote for 1

Felesia Martin

Kenneth Ginlack, Sr.

write-in

Wards 60, 108, 109, 110, 111, 113, 114, 116, 117, 144, 147, 148, 149, 172, 173, 174, 178, 183, 184, 188, 189, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, and 199 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 10

Vote for 1

Supreme Moore Omokunde

write-in

Wards 268, 269, 270, 275, 276, 277, 278, 279, 313, and 315 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 11

Vote for 1

Dan Sebring

write-in

Wards 215, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 250, 251, 253, 254, 255, 256, 320, 321, and 323 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 12

Vote for 1

Peggy West

Sylvia Ortiz Velez

write-in

Wards 57, 58, 59, 62, 112, 115, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, 143, 145, 146, 175, 176, and 177 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

County Board Supervisor, District 13

Vote for 1

Willie Johnson, Jr.

write-in

Wards 245, 246, 260, 281, 282, 283, 286, 287, 288, 289, 292, 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 311, 312, 314, 316, 317, 326, and 327 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 14

Vote for 1

Jason Haas

write-in

Wards 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 87, 88, 89, 92, 93, 164, 166, 167, 168, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209, 212, 213, and 263 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 15

Vote for 1

Eddie Cullen

write-in

Wards 261, 262, 264, 265, 266, 267, 271, 272, 273, 274, and 280 will have the County Supervisor contest shown below instead of that shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 16

Vote for 1

John F. Weishan, Jr.

write-in

MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

Nancy Penn Tim Posnanski Rick Baas

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk