Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 8-14

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

2018 TEEN POETRY CONTEST

Do you have a way with words? Milwaukee youth ages 10-18 are encouraged to submit an original poem to this year’s Poetry Contest. Submit up to two poems at mpl.org/poetrycontest from April 1-30. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each age category: 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18. Attend a workshop to get inspired to submit your original work. Workshop dates and more info will be available at mpl.org/poetrycontest.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Symphony in the Neighborhood

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Bay View community present Symphony in the Neighborhood. From porches to bars to markets, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will bring the music out of the concert hall and into the community where people live, work, and play. Creating relevant, authentic connections through shared cultural experiences, we welcome residents to this performance in a relaxed, inclusive, nontraditional environment at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnc Ave., Monday, April 9, 2:30 p.m.

Open Mic Spoken Word with MC Kavon Cortez Jones

Celebrate National Poetry Month and Milwaukee Day at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, April 14, 1-4 p.m. Teens and adults are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided.

PROGRAMS

Spotlight Exhibit Series

The Spotlight Exhibit Series showcases rotating exhibits from the Milwaukee Public Library’s Rarities

Collection. Stop in to view the reception room and enjoy a self-guided tour of books, prints, posters, illuminated manuscripts, and other treasures not normally on display. The April theme is Zines, with an array of handmade publications from around the country available for viewing at Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, April 9, 12-7:30 p.m.

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths.

In this workshop you will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, April 9, 1-3 p.m.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, April 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 14, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Green Home Series: Milwaukee Riverkeeper Adopt-A-River Program

Milwaukee Riverkeeper is a science-based advocacy organization working for swimmable, fishable rivers throughout the Milwaukee River Basin. Learn more about Milwaukee Riverkeeper and how you can get involved to keep our rivers clean at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, April 9, 6-7 p.m.

Discovery Lunches

This one-hour program invites you to explore and connect with fellow learners at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Introduction to Reiki: A traditional Reiki treatment is presented in a quiet setting. A trained practitioner will share benefits of the Reiki method while demonstrating the Reiki body scan.

Creative Writing Group

Want to write more, but need inspiration, time, a reason, or support from others who understand the struggle to fill the blank page? Join librarian Ruth Gaba for this creative writing gathering at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, April 10, 4:30-6 p.m. The hands-on workshop will provide prompts and encouragement for putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard. Ruth Gaba is a 12 time NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) winner and experienced creative writing teacher.

Book Tasting

The Bay View Branch is thrilled to present its first annual Book Tasting, a fantastic walk-around sampling of books featuring more than 30 bestselling and critically acclaimed books from 12 distinct genres at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, April 11, 5:30-7 p.m. There’s no better way to choose what to read next than by tasting comparatively, talking about the book while you’re tasting it, and learning the background of the book and author. Interested in joining the Bay View Book Club? Fill out a ballot listing your favorite books for possible inclusion in next year’s booklist.

Locked in the Library

Looking for something different and exciting to do? Get a group of friends together and see if you have what it takes to escape the library. Your teamwork and critical thinking skills will be put to the test as you solve challenging clues and puzzles to open a box and escape the library! Two games will be played at each session at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, April 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Limit of 15 people per game.

Teju the Storyteller

Teju’s storytelling, singing and percussion instruments create an entertaining whirlwind of a performance about African folklore for all ages at Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Thursday, April 12, 10-11 a.m.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low impact and chair assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides you through a 60-minute gentle yoga session including mindful meditation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 12, 10-11 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided, if you prefer a mat please bring your own. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org . Also Apr. 19, 26.

Active Adult: Tai Chi and Qigong

Calm your mind and strengthen your body in this six-week series which helps improve endurance, vitality and balance, manage stress and restore concentration at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 12, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Space is limited. Please arrive early for a spot. Also Apr. 19, 26, May 3, 10, 17.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 12, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also April 19, 26.

Positive Parenting Guided Discussion Group

Free parenting support provided by The Parenting Network at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Friday, April 13, 9:30-11 a.m. Topic: Shopping with Children. Develop individualized plans to manage your children’s difficult behaviors that occasionally occur in public.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the M.L. King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, April 14, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

Native Landscaping 101

Get started on spring planting ideas with the Urban Ecology Center’s Land Steward Jeff Veglahn at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, April 14, 2-3:30 p.m. Learn about the environmental and cost benefits of landscaping with native plants, learn cultivation techniques, and discover plant varieties to beautify your backyard while restoring critical habitat for native bees, birds, and other wildlife.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, April 14, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Apr. 21.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of In the Woods by Tana French at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 12, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Peeps Diorama Contest at Villard Square Branch

Beginning Sunday, April 1 through Saturday, April 14, teens are encouraged to create a diorama of Peeps based on a book of their choice and deliver them to the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St. Dioramas should be made using a shoe box or another comparable item of reasonable size. Dioramas will be on display beginning Monday, April 16 for everyone to view and vote for the Peeples Choice Award. Winners will receive a prize. Visit mpl.org/peeps for a complete list of contest rules. For teens ages 13-18.

Peeps Diorama Build

Build your own Peeps Diorama during a workshop at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, April 11, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Materials will be provided at the library, but participants must provide their own shoe box. If you can’t make it to the library, you can create your diorama at home and bring it to the library by Saturday, April 14. For teens ages 13-18.

FOR FAMILIES

Firefighter Story Time

Join us for story time with the Milwaukee Fire Department at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, April 14, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet MFD firefighters and learn about their uniforms and equipment.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 9, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Apr. 16, 23, 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 19, 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 11, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 18, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, April 12, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 19, 26.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, April 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 19, 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 19, 26.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, April 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 19, 26.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 19, 26.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, April 9, 4-5 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, April 14, 10-11:30 a.m.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! Use this opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, April 9, 4:30-6 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Apr. 23.

Kids’ Comic Book Club

Do you like reading or drawing comics? Whether you’re a fan of superheroes or Smile, join us once a month for snacks, reading recommendations, and fun comics-based projects at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, April 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Bring a favorite comic or graphic novel to share.

National Scrabble Day

Challenge your friends to a game of Scrabble to celebrate National Scrabble Day at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, April 11, 4-5 p.m. Play Words With Friends in real life!

Saturdays at Central

First Stage presents Judy Moody and Stink and the Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt at the Central Library , 814

Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. When the Moody family drops anchor on

“Artichoke” Island, they meet Cap’n Weevil with a secret treasure map, launching them on a mad dash across the island in search of gold. But they’re not the only salty dogs lookin’ for loot! Can Judy Moody and Stink outwit their competition in time?

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

DIY Terrarium Workshop at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 14, 2-3 p.m. Put your green thumb to work and make your own terrarium to take home! Registration required online at www.mpl.org or call 414.286.3011.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, April 10, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Apr. 17, 24.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 11, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Apr. 18, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, April 13, 3:30-5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, April 9, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Apr. 16, 23.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, April 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 19, 26.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, April 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 19, 26.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 19, 26.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, April 9, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Apr. 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 17, 24.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 12, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 19, 26.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, April 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 19, 26.

