Position Open: Manager, Facilities Planning & Construction at MATC

Milwaukee Area Technical College

700 West State Street

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Manager, Facilities Planning & Construction

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) is seeking to fill an employment vacancy for the aforementioned management position, Job Number 2018 -01841. This advertisement is to publicize this opportunity to the widest field of qualified candidates in the AEC industry;

it is not an official posting.

The official job posting, including application deadline, can be found only at the following website: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/matc/jobs/2004598/manager-facilities-planning-construction

If there are problems connecting to the posting, please call 414-297-8960.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.