Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events April 1-7

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

2018 TEEN POETRY CONTEST

Do you have a way with words? Milwaukee youth ages 10-18 are encouraged to submit an original poem to this year’s Poetry Contest. Submit up to two poems at mpl.org/poetrycontest from April 1-30. Prizes will be awarded to the top three in each age category: 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18. Attend a workshop to get inspired to submit your original work. Workshop dates and more info will be available at mpl.org/poetrycontest. Contest Rules: Must be between 10-18 years to participate. Participants must be Milwaukee County residents to be eligible. Individuals can only win one prize in this contest. Entries must be submitted online only. All submissions must be original works written by the young adult submitting the entry. Each individual may submit up to two entries total. Entries may be edited for publication purposes.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Joe’s Violin Film Screening and String Academy of Wisconsin Performance

Taking part in the nationwide effort to honor the victims of the Holocaust, East Branch will hold a Days of Remembrance program featuring a documentary film screening followed by a performance by students from the String Academy of Wisconsin at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Saturday, April 7, 2-3 p.m. In the Oscar®-nominated Joe’s Violin, a donated musical instrument forges an improbable friendship between 91year-old Holocaust survivor Joe Feingold and 12-year-old Bronx schoolgirl Brianna Perez.

When Cryptosporidium Struck Milwaukee

In 1993, Cryptosporidium sickened more than 400,000 people in the Milwaukee area. Stores ran out of antidiarrheal medications and bottled water. Former Health Commissioner Paul Nannis recalls how Milwaukee successfully met the challenge of overcoming the worst waterborne disease outbreak in U.S. public health history in a program at Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Saturday, April 7, 2-4 p.m. Seating is limited. Registration is required by calling 414.286.3011 or online at www.mpl.org. Street parking is free on Saturday, but time limits apply.

PROGRAMS

Discovery Lunches

This one-hour program invites you to explore and connect with fellow learners at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N.

74th St., Tuesday, April 3, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Early

Milwaukee History with Historic Milwaukee: The Early History of Milwaukee is a presentation reviewing Milwaukee’s history using images of iconic buildings throughout the City. Presented by Historic Milwaukee member and tour guide Bob Giese.

Crosswords, Coloring and Coffee

Perk up your afternoon with a cup of coffee while working on a crossword puzzle or a coloring sheet at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, April 4, 12-1:30 p.m. Hot beverages, crosswords, and coloring supplies provided by the library while supplies last.

Gentle Chair Yoga

This introduction to yoga will focus on low impact and chair assisted poses. Certified instructor Kat Macdonald guides you through a 60-minute gentle yoga session including mindful meditation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, April 5, 10-11 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing. Chairs provided, if you prefer a mat please bring your own. Registration required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org . Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Fiber Arts Group

Gather to knit or crochet with help from a volunteer at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 5, 12-3 p.m. Great for beginners who want to learn a new skill and for those with experience who want to meet other fiber arts enthusiasts. Also April 12, 19, 26.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 5, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, April 7, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Apr. 14, 21.

Milwaukee Zine Fest

Milwaukee Zine Fest celebrates 10 years of DIY self-publishing from Milwaukee and around the Midwest. Featuring DIY workshops, zines and mini-comics at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 7, 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Vegetarian Cookbook Book Club

Plant-based diets are good for you! Try recipes at home, then discuss each cookbook with fellow food enthusiasts at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, April 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring: Vegan Slow Cooking for Two or Just for You by Kathy Hester. Cookbooks are available to check out one month prior to discussion. No food will be prepared at meetings.

FOR TEENS

Peeps Diorama Contest at Villard Square Branch

Beginning Sunday, April 1 through Saturday, April 14, teens are encouraged to create a diorama of Peeps based on a book of their choice and deliver them to the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St. Dioramas should be made using a shoe box or another comparable item of reasonable size. Dioramas will be on display beginning Monday, April 16 for everyone to view and vote for the Peeples Choice Award. Winners will receive a prize. Visit mpl.org/peeps for a complete list of contest rules. For teens ages 13-18.

Peeps Diorama Build

Build your own Peeps Diorama during a workshop at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, April 4, 3:30-5:30 p.m. or Wednesday, April 11, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Materials will be provided at the library, but participants must provide their own shoe box. If you can’t make it to the library, you can create your diorama at home and bring it to the library by Saturday, April 14. For teens ages 13-18. *Also Wed., April 11 from 3:305:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Play and Learn: Camping

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, April 6, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Go on a pretend nature hike, sing camp songs, and “roast marshmallows.” Then we’ll pitch a tent and settle in for some camp stories.

Play and Learn: Post Office

Imaginative play for families with young children at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, April 7, 10-11 a.m. Create a card, letter or package and take turns setting up routes, delivering and receiving mail.

Fun with Library Friends Story Time

Enjoy listening to the hijinks of Amelia Bedelia, Elephant and Piggie, and other library favorites at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, April 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Then create artwork celebrating friendship.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, April 2, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend. Also Apr. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Playgroup With Stories (CONTINUED)

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, April 4, 9:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 11, 18, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, April 5, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, April 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, April 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, April 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, April 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! Use this opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, April 2, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback. Also Apr. 16.

Bubblewrap Art

Get creative with recycled material. Paint with bubblewrap or make three-dimensional art at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, April 3, 4-5 p.m.

Urban Ecology Center Young Scientists Club

Join the Young Scientists Club as we explore topics related to science and make a craft at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, April 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m.. Also Apr. 17.

Wii U Wednesdays

Have fun after school with the Wii U, board games, and snacks at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, April 4, 3:30-5 p.m.

After School Tech Time

Make it, break it, tinker with it, and take it! Explore S.T.E.A.M. concepts with fun, hands-on projects at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, April 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! Say hello, give a pet, or read a selection of good books to furry friends provided by The Alliance of Therapy Dogs at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, April 7, 1-2 p.m. Great for reluctant readers.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Appreciation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Chess Club at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, April 7, 2-3:30 p.m. Open play chess for all levels.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, April 3, 5-6:30 p.m. Also Apr. 10, 17, 24.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, April 4, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Apr. 11, 18, 25.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, April 6, 3:30-5 p.m. Also Apr. 13.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, April 2, 4:30-6 p.m. Also Apr. 9, 16, 23.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, April 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, April 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, April 5, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, April 2, 4-4:45 p.m. Also Apr. 9, 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, April 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 10, 17, 24.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, April 5, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, April 5, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Apr. 12, 19, 26.

