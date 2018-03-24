MATC Requesting BIDs for Projects at Oak Creek and Downtown Milwaukee Campuses

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-007

DUE: Thursday, April 5, 2018

Oak Creek Campus (OCC) Aviation Center Parking Lot, Project 2017735

Single Prime Contract including: Asphalt Paving, Landscape Restoration, Pavement Striping Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-008

DUE: Wednesday, April 4, 2018

OCC Parking Lot Improvements-Phase 2, Project 2017738

Single Prime Contract including: Site Work, Plumbing, Paving Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-009

DUE: Thursday, April 12, 2018

Downtown Milwaukee Campus HEC Nursing Lab, Project 2018863.01

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to all:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.