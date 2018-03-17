Worksite Application for Providing Subsidized Employment for Earn & Learn Released

Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Employ Milwaukee has released a WORKSITE APPLICATION to provide subsidized employment positions for Mayor Barrett’s EARN & LEARN, Milwaukee’s Summer Youth Jobs Initiative. The application is available online at www.employmilwaukee.org (look for Earn & Learn under the Programs & Services tab), and at Employ Milwaukee – 2342 N. 27th Street, Milwaukee WI as of Friday, March 9, 2018. A Worksite Applicant Information Session will take place at Employ Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 10:00a.m. and Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The deadline to submit is Friday, April 6, 2018 by 4:00 p.m. Proposals received after the deadline will NOT be considered. Questions may be directed to: earn.learn@employmilwaukee.org.

